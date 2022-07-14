Burger King's veggie whopper Burger King's meatless Whoppers are selling well in Belgium - Media Credit: Burger King
Food Headlines Lifestyle

One In Three Whoppers Sold In Burger King Belgium Is Vegetarian

In busy central city stores, one in two Whopper orders is meat-free

By

2 Minutes Read

Burger King’s meat-free options are a hit in Belgium. According to Vic Dresen, the chain’s marketing manager for Belgium and Luxembourg, roughly one in three Whoppers sold is meat-free.

Like a number of the fast-food chain’s locations around the world, Burger King Belgium offers several meat-free options. These include the Louisiana Veggie, Veggie Nuggets, and the Veggie Whopper, which features plant-based steak. (None are suitable for vegans. The nuggets contain egg and milk, while the burger options feature sauce that contains egg.)

According to Dresen, the options have been extremely popular with consumers.

Roughly one in eight orders of nuggets is veggie, he said. In some central city stores, like Ghent or Antwerp, one in two Whopper orders is meat-free. Outside of the cities, however, it’s more like one in 30.

“We do see big differences between the restaurants,” Dresen told Food Service Alliance.

Burger King goes meatless

Burger King is quickly becoming one of the world’s most veggie-friendly mainstream fast-food chains. In some countries, like the UK, Chile, and Switzerland, it has even trialed entirely plant-based stores.

Dresen says “Burger King is fully committed to sustainability.” He added: “This is not only because the customer asks for it, it is a conscious choice from the Burger King brand.”

While it seems to be leading the way, Burger King isn’t alone in embracing plant-based and meat-free options. McDonald’s recently launched its McPlant burger in Australia, for example. The fast-food giant already offers the patty in UK stores. 

In Belgium, one in eight people is flexitarian, which means they’re consciously reducing their meat intake. Dresen predicts that demand for meatless options will keep rising. 

“My expectation is that within fifteen years the plant-based industry will make up one-fourth of the meat industry,” he said.

He’s not alone. Earlier this year, one of London’s leading restaurateurs James Lewis said that vegan options are the future of fast food. 

He said: “There’s no point starting a vegan chain because once McDonald’s figures out how to make a good vegan burger, they will think: ‘What’s the point in the cost of keeping all these animals when we can make it just as good and grow it in the ground?’”

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

belgium Burger King fast food whopper
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman on the red carpet at the German premiere of - Thor - The Dark Kingdom
Celebrities
a poster for new fashion expose film Slay
Culture
heading/latest

trending

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman on the red carpet at the German premiere of - Thor - The Dark Kingdom Celebrities
Burger King's veggie whopper Food
One In Three Whoppers Sold In Burger King Belgium Is Vegetarian
a poster for new fashion expose film Slay Culture
New Documentary ‘SLAY’ Exposes Fashion’s Cruel Animal Skin Trade
A cowboy on a bucking horse in a rodeo championship Culture
Animal Rights Groups Launch Legal Bid To Ban Rodeo In New Zealand
Charli D'Amelio holds the perfume up to her face Beauty
Charli D’Amelio Launches ‘Born Dreamer’ Vegan Perfume
Wild African elephant in the wilderness Culture
Is A Global Ban On Trophy Hunting Imports Coming? Over 130 NGOs Unite To Make It Happen
Pope Francis Culture
Pope Francis Tells Young People In Europe To Eat Less Meat For The Environment
a person holds their phone at a table with the abillion app showing Headlines
Sustainable Social Media Platform Breaks Records With $2 Million Charitable Donation
deforestation near a forest on the border between Amazonia and Cerrado Environment
UK Supermarket Meat Could Still Have Connections To Deforestation, New Report Says
Pig on hay and straw Headlines
Microplastics Are In Meat, Milk, And Farm Animal Blood, Says New Study
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active