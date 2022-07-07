Two people holding up plant-based burgers Burger King offers plant-based options all over the world - Media Credit: Burger King Chile
Burger King Opens Two More Plant-Based Stores In Chile

The fast-food chain is also releasing new plant-based chicken options

Burger King is offering a fully plant-based menu in two locations in Chile.

According to an Instagram post from the fast-food giant, the two plant-based stores are in Ñuñoa and Las Condes. A translated version of the post reads: “If you are a fan of classic Burger King burgers, come to our plant-based stores and order your favorite with a vegetable burger. Do you dare?”

The post follows the announcement that Burger King Chile has partnered with vegan meat brand NotCo on two new plant-based chicken burgers and nuggets. The chain already offers two plant-based options: the Vegetable Whopper and the King Rodeo Vegetable BBQ.

NotCo is a Chilean brand focused on transforming the food industry. As well as plant-based meat products, the company is known for its dairy-free NotMilk.

With its Burger King partnership, NotCo wants to help more people discover plant-based foods, which are better for the planet than their meat-based counterparts.

“We want to reach every corner of the world,” said Maximiliano Silva, NotCo’s country manager in Chile. “We are in a complex environmental moment and we believe that, through these alliances, we can make a difference to make an impact on the planet.”

Burger King embraces plant-based options

Chile is not the first country to have plant-based Burger King stores. Earlier this year, the chain turned its flagship London store totally vegan for a limited time. And last month, it began trialing two meat-free locations in Switzerland.

Jaime Ponce, Burger King Chile’s category manager, said the chain’s partnership with NotCo “responds to the needs” of its customers.

“[They] ask for a variety of vegetable options without compromising on taste,” they said in a statement. “We are sure they will love [the NotCo menu items].”

Burger King offers several vegan options in stores around the world. In France, it recently added vegan bacon by French brand La Vie to the menu.

At the time, La Vie wrote on Instagram:  “One more small step for Burger King, a big leap for pigs and a major step forward in our mission, to introduce plants to as many people as possible.”

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food.

Burger King chile fast food Notco
