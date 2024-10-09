OGGS Unveils Vegan Gingerbread Cakes For The Holiday Season

Plant-based baking brand OGGS has just announced the launch of festive gingerbread cakes – just in time for the holiday season.

Read more: Meatless Farm Launches Two New ‘Meaty’ Sourdough Pizzas

OGGS Gingerbread Cakes are part of the brand’s “Cruelty-Free Cakes” line. They feature creamy vanilla icing between spiced gingerbread sandwich cakes. OGGS has also released Hot Chocolate and Marshmallow Cupcakes, which consist of soft chocolate sponge with a marshmallow-flavored frosting.

The Gingerbread Cakes are available from Sainsbury’s and Ocado and cost £3.95. The Hot Chocolate and Marshmallow Cupcakes can be found at Tesco Express, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Ocado. Their RRP is £2.35.

“Christmas is all about sharing good food with the people we love, but that doesn’t need to come at the expense of animal welfare,” Hannah Carter, Founder and CEO at OGGS, said in a statement. “Our latest Cruelty Free Cakes are deliciously ethical, meaning cake fans can feel good about the choices they’re making over the holiday season. Happy chickens, happy Christmas!”

Read more: Galaxy Launches Dairy-Free Chocolate Selection Box

Cakes without cruelty

OGGS OGGS has also launched Hot Chocolate & Marshmallow Cupcakes

A growing number of people in the UK are moving away from eggs over concerns about how hens are used in the egg industry.

“Egg-laying” hens have been selectively bred to produce 300 or more eggs a year (naturally, it would be around 12). This takes a huge toll on their bodies, and they often suffer from health issues like osteoporosis and broken bones due to calcium deficiency.

OGGS’ all-vegan range also features Lemon Loaf Cake, Mini Vanilla Cupcakes, Mega Caramel Cupcakes, and more. The brand also sells baking ingredients, including aquafaba and other egg replacement products.

Read more: Vegan Celebrations-Style Selection Box Launches On Deliveroo