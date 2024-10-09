X
OGGS Unveils Vegan Gingerbread Cakes For The Holiday Season

Demand for vegan cakes is growing

By

2 Minutes Read

A pack of OGGS vegan gingerbread cakes The cakes are available to buy in the UK - Media Credit: OGGS/Adobe Stock

Plant-based baking brand OGGS has just announced the launch of festive gingerbread cakes – just in time for the holiday season

OGGS Gingerbread Cakes are part of the brand’s “Cruelty-Free Cakes” line. They feature creamy vanilla icing between spiced gingerbread sandwich cakes. OGGS has also released Hot Chocolate and Marshmallow Cupcakes, which consist of soft chocolate sponge with a marshmallow-flavored frosting. 

The Gingerbread Cakes are available from Sainsbury’s and Ocado and cost £3.95. The Hot Chocolate and Marshmallow Cupcakes can be found at Tesco Express, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Ocado. Their RRP is £2.35. 

“Christmas is all about sharing good food with the people we love, but that doesn’t need to come at the expense of animal welfare,” Hannah Carter, Founder and CEO at OGGS, said in a statement. “Our latest Cruelty Free Cakes are deliciously ethical, meaning cake fans can feel good about the choices they’re making over the holiday season. Happy chickens, happy Christmas!”

Cakes without cruelty

OGGS vegan hot chocolate cupcakes
OGGS OGGS has also launched Hot Chocolate & Marshmallow Cupcakes

A growing number of people in the UK are moving away from eggs over concerns about how hens are used in the egg industry.

“Egg-laying” hens have been selectively bred to produce 300 or more eggs a year (naturally, it would be around 12). This takes a huge toll on their bodies, and they often suffer from health issues like osteoporosis and broken bones due to calcium deficiency. 

OGGS’ all-vegan range also features Lemon Loaf Cake, Mini Vanilla Cupcakes, Mega Caramel Cupcakes, and more. The brand also sells baking ingredients, including aquafaba and other egg replacement products.

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

