Odeon Cinemas Just Added A Moving Mountains Vegan Hot Dog To The Menu

Odeon Cinemas has added a vegan Moving Mountains hot dog to the menu.

The British movie theatre chain posted about the new addition earlier this week after hinting at an upcoming Odeon x Moving Mountains collaboration on social media. The smoked Plant Dog is available now from select Odeon locations nationwide, and comes with ketchup, mustard, and either a portion of skin-on fries or a house salad. The new hot dog meal has an RRP of £13.

“Guess what?! You were right… and now it’s official! Introducing The Plant Dog, our 100 percent plant-based hot dog by Moving Mountains, smoked on beech wood chips for that bold, smoky flavour. It’s big on taste, not meat,” wrote Odeon Cinemas on Instagram.

Odeon Islington’s Lux & Dine location already offers an extensive vegan menu, including a classic Moving Mountains Vegan Burger, a Moving Mountains Vegan Cheeseburger, and a Spicy Thai vegan bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and sweet chilli sauce, also served with a salad or chips.

All three plant-based burgers are served on vegan, brioche-style buns. Odeon Islington also serves a vegan sundried tomato “flatbread pizza,” two kinds of cheesy garlic flatbread, and a falafel salad. Vegan sides include sweet chilli cauliflower bites, beer battered onion rings, and sweet potato fries, as well as skin-on french fries. For dessert, the cinema offers a vegan “trillionaire tart,” churros with cinnamon sugar, and two varieties of vegan ice cream sundaes.

According to PETA, Moving Mountains burgers are also available at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the chain’s flagship location. Meanwhile, Magnum Vegan Classic ice creams and vegan popcorn options are available nationwide at every single Odeon location, along with a selection of drinks and snacks.

UK cinemas cater to growing vegan demand

Odeon Cinemas / Instagram Odeon has been collaborating with Moving Mountains since 2019

Odeon Cinemas has been serving vegan-friendly snacks like popcorn and pick ‘n’ mix since 2017, and introduced Islington’s Luxe & Dine menu featuring Moving Mountains burgers and other plant-based options back in 2019.

The chain began rolling out plant-based milks more consistently around 2022, while vegan ice creams and nuggets have been available at most cinemas in the UK since 2023. Other cinema companies, including Vue, Cineworld, and Picturehouse, have introduced their own vegan options, and certain Everyman cinemas added a vegan hot dog option more than three years ago.

There are now approximately 2.5 million vegans in the UK, while a total of 6.4 million people eat meat-free diets of some kind. Roughly one out of every 10 adults goes to the cinema at least once per week, while in the US, a Fandango survey titled “Concession Confessions” revealed that 55 percent of movie-goers would also like to see healthier vegan options at cinemas.

