Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen has launched a health-focused vegan popcorn brand called Husk. The former basketball pro teamed up with chef R.C. Mills to create the plant-based snacks.

The popcorn is available in six unique flavours: Moringa, Yacon and Turmeric, Kale and Broccoli, Spirulina and Dragon Fruit, Matcha and Coconut Water, and Cayenne and Ginger.

The snacks, which launched today, are organic and free from gluten and GMOs.

Pippen explained to PEOPLE that he wanted to craft a snack food that was satisfying but also nutritious.

“I think we’ve created something very good and very special and healthy … we have something that we think that every kid should love, and that’s eating his vegetables and eating something that’s healthy. We think we’ve hit a home run with Husk,” he said.

Related articles…

Is Scottie Pippen vegan?

The 55-year-old said his increased focus on health motivated him to change his diet. However, he didn’t reveal exactly what he changed. He has owned a livestock farm in Hamburg, Ark for many years.

Pippen wouldn’t be the first basketball pro to ditch animal products.

Portland Trail Blazers’ Enes Kanter went vegan after learning about factory farming. “My heart was just shattering,” he told PETA in January.



Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets adopted a plant-based diet to improve their athletic performance. And WNBA player and three-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi has attributed her career longevity to her vegan diet.