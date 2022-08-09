Woman eating ice cream on the beach Vegan ice cream is considered more environmentally-friendly than dairy - Media Credit: Katya Wolf | Pexels
Alternative Protein Food Headlines Lifestyle Other News

Coming Soon: Vegan Ice Cream Made From Chickpeas And Macadamia Nuts

Will chickpeas and macadamia nuts prove to be a magic combination for vegan ice cream?

By

2 Minutes Read

InnovoPro, a chickpea protein manufacturer, has announced a new partnership with Milkadamia, a plant milk brand, to bring new vegan ice cream to market.

The two have already co-created and served a frozen dessert to foreign ambassadors at a United Nations event in May. Now, commercial development is in progress.

The finished ice cream will be a blend of Milkadamia’s macadamia nut milk and InnovoPro’s CP-Pro 70 chickpea isolate.

Improving customer trust in plant-based products

According to InnovoPro, the key to persuading more people to try vegan products is quality improvement.

The company acknowledges that some manufacturers appear to have aligned with a trend before taking consumer needs into account.

“There was some greenwashing in the beginning,” Taly Nechustan, CEO of InnovoPro, told FoodDive. “But right now I think the [food] companies are more aligned on the main goal, which is creating new products that are not only plant-based but also are healthy and tasty.” 

Milkadamia brings the flavor with its unroasted nut milk bases and adventurous approach to blending. (The company already offers unsweetened, lightly sweetened, vanilla, and chai milk products.)

InnovoPro provides emulsifying properties that contribute to a firm, but not crystallizing, frozen product that remains stable. The chickpea protein also helps to bring water and fats together to create a creamy base, making it ideal for ice cream. 

Why vegan ice cream?

InnovoPro has previously developed an egg-white alternative for professional bakers, also using chickpea protein. Collaborating on a new vegan ice cream line further emphasizes Nechushtan’s notion that alternative protein doesn’t start and end with replacing animal meat.

“Re-imagining our relationship with protein also includes desserts, which to us represents the first sweet and chewy bite of our vegan chocolate chip cookies and Milkadamia’s fantastic chickpea protein ice cream,” he said.

“They’re more environmentally friendly and sustainable than the vast majority of desserts, and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with Milkadamia.”

Conventional animal milk-based ice cream contributes to the 3.4 percent of total anthropogenic emissions chalked up to the dairy sector. Most come in the form of methane, which has significantly higher planetary heating potential than carbon dioxide.

Climate experts have called for a drastic reduction in the amount of dairy and meat being consumed. Both are named as vital for the prevention of global warming creeping higher than 1.5°C. 

No ice cream flavors have been confirmed as yet. However, Milkadamia has confirmed it is planning to launch a soft-serve range later this year.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

chickpeas ice cream Milkadamia vegan ice cream
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
plant-based baby bels against a green background
Alternative Protein
Vegan singer and musician Lizzo smiling wearing a white cowboy hat
Celebrities
heading/latest

trending

A pair of Killer Whales (Orcinus orca) performs during a show at Sea World, San Diego, California Activism
plant-based baby bels against a green background Alternative Protein
Babybel’s Creators Are Working On A New And Improved Vegan Cheese
Woman eating ice cream on the beach Alternative Protein
Coming Soon: Vegan Ice Cream Made From Chickpeas And Macadamia Nuts
Vegan singer and musician Lizzo smiling wearing a white cowboy hat Celebrities
Lizzo Eats Vegan Chicken Nuggets In ‘Hot Ones’ Spicy Wing Challenge
Vegan cheese creator Miyoko Schinner Business
Women-Fronted Vegan Businesses Are Focus Of New Brand And Marketing Firm
a broiler chicken behind bars Culture
Millions Of UK Chickens Are Dying Of Extreme Heat On Factory Farms, Claims New Report
A child smiling and drinking milk with salad and fruit on the table Food
Amid Inflation, Oat Milk Costs Less Than Whole Milk In Germany
two people sit at the table drinking coffee and eating fruit Food
Over 25% Of UK Adults Eating Less Meat To Save Money, New Study Finds
A herd of white cows with a person riding a horse center-screen Culture
New Documentary Warns Of ‘Tremendous Suffering’ In Brazil’s Animal Export Trade
Hippo out of water eating grass at dusk Environment
10 African Countries Are Calling For An International Ban On The Hippo Trade
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x