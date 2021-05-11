Reading Time: < 1 minute

Michelin-star restaurant Din Tai Fung is launching a new vegan menu.

The world-renowned Taiwanese eatery is adding five plant-based wonton and noodle dishes to all of its 13 US locations.

Din Tai Fung

The new dishes include Vegan Wontons with House Spicy Sauce, Vegan Noodles with Sesame Sauce, Vegan Wonton Soup, Vegan Noodles with House Spicy Sauce, and Vegan Noodle Soup.

They are made with plant-based JUST Egg and are infused with fresh-squeezed spinach juice to give them a ‘vibrant green hue’.

Moreover, Albert Yang is the VP of Din Tai Fung. In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “We’ve received an incredible amount of feedback asking for more vegan options.

“We have been working hard to ensure these new offerings are up to the quality standards our guests expect.”

Michelin-star restaurants

Din Tai Fung isn’t the only Michelin-star restaurant embracing the plant-based movement.

Earlier this month, iconic New York eatery Eleven Madison Park (EMP) announced it is ditching meat and seafood.

EMP temporarily shut due to COVID-19. However, it will reopen on June 10 with a fully plant-based food menu*.

“It’s time to redefine luxury as an experience that serves a higher purpose and maintains a genuine connection to the community,” wrote chef Daniel Humm.

“A restaurant experience is about more than what’s on the plate. We’re thrilled to share the incredible possibilities of plant-based cuisine while deepening our connection to our homes: both our city and our planet.”

*EMP says it will continue offering guests cow’s milk and honey for coffee and tea