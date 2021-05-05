Reading Time: < 1 minute

The world’s second-largest meat giant Tyson Foods is launching its first-ever vegan burger.

The company announced earlier this week it is expanding its plant-based line Raised & Rooted to meet the increased demand for alternative proteins.

Tyson’s first-ever vegan burger

New additions to the brand include the first-ever vegan burger patties, as well as Bratwurst and Italian sausages, and ground beef.

The new products, priced competitively between $4.99 and $7.99, are available in the refrigerated section of grocery stores nationally.

“We’re excited to provide people with satisfying alternative protein options perfect for any occasion.” David Ervin, Vice President of marketing at Raised & Rooted.

Moreover, David Ervin is the vice president of marketing of Raised & Rooted. He said: “Our products are plants made meatier, and deliver the same delicious flavors, in a better-for-you alternative.

‘Impressive growth’

Raised & Rooted, which first launched in 2019, also says additional new products will launch later this summer.

The company has witnessed ‘impressive growth’ during its first year and has since expanded outside of the US into Europe.

Raise & Rooted’s vegan burger has 75 percent less saturated than 80/20 beef…

Ervin then added: “We’re excited about the momentum we’ve built over the past year, fueled by our growth at retail, and our ability to continue to meet consumer’s demands,

“Raised & Rooted was created to provide plant-based options for everyone. Our new products are the next step toward meeting that goal while remaining steadfast to our commitment to providing great-tasting alternative options.”