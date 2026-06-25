McVitie’s Just Dropped Jaffa Cake Cookies, And They’re Vegan

McVitie’s has dropped a new vegan spin on Jaffa Cakes: soft-baked Jaffa Cookies.

The large cookies are half-coated in chocolate and feature a “tangy orangey center,” just like the biscuit brand’s iconic Jaffa Cakes.

Read more: Warburtons Introduces Vegan Pizza-Flavored Crumpets

The Jaffa Cookies were first spotted in Asda by Vegan Angie, an Aberdeen-based influencer. Angie shared pictures of the new biscuits on Instagram, as well as a short reel to show “how magnificently beautiful” the cookies are up close.

A member of the Plant Based News (PBN) team has since got their hands on a pack and confirmed that they are “delicious,” and that the recipe appears to be vegan.

As with other popular “accidentally” vegan cookie brands (such as Oreos and Jammy Dodgers), the Jaffa Cookies are not explicitly labeled as vegan; however, the recipe does not appear to include any animal-derived ingredients.

Editor’s note: Always make sure to check the ingredients yourself before purchase. Cross-contamination risk means that most accidentally vegan products are still unsuitable for those with allergies.

McVitie’s Jaffa Cookies are available at Asda stores nationwide now, with an RRP of £1.75 for a 180g pack of six. They will arrive at other supermarkets in July.

Read more: The Best Vegan Biscuits To Buy In The UK

Are there vegan Jaffa Cakes?

Darrell Sawczuk The new Jaffa Cookies are the closest thing to vegan Jaffa Cakes currently available in the UK

The vegan community has been calling for a plant-based version of the original Jaffa Cake for years, but McVitie’s has yet to launch one.

Some private-label free-from options, such as the Tesco Free-From Jaffa Cakes, were rumored to be vegan in the early 2020s, but now contain eggs. There are currently no vegan versions of classic Jaffa Cakes available to buy in the UK.

However, budget supermarket Lidl has also introduced its own Jaffa Cookies product under the Tower Gate brand, and these have been spotted in stores within the last 12 months. One Reddit user described them as “Soft and a bit chewy, with a definite Jaffa cake taste. So bits of dark chocolate chips and chewy orange bits.”

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