Warburtons Introduces Vegan Pizza-Flavored Crumpets

Warburtons has introduced vegan pizza-flavored crumpets.

The new product is certified by the Vegetarian Society as suitable for vegans.

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Warburtons’ new Pizza Flavor Crumpets feature the same fortified wheat flour as the company’s other offerings, but with additional “Pizza Flavor.”

Writing on Instagram, shoppers described the new crumpets as “addictive,” “intriguing,” and “weirdly interesting,” while Warburtons claimed that they are “banging.” Turning classic crumpets into homemade mini pizzas has been a popular choice for some time, and these may work particularly well when topped with a little tomato sauce, some plant-based mozzarella, and a meat-free protein.

Warburtons is celebrating its 150th birthday this year and has launched a new campaign, narrated by award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, to acknowledge its history. The majority of the brand’s current bread products are suitable for vegans, as are all of its crumpets, including the new pizza-flavored ones.

Warburtons Pizza Flavor Crumpets are available now from Sainsbury’s and Tesco at an RRP of £1.50 per pack of six.

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‘Finest’ chocolate crumpets at Tesco

Adobe Stock According to Warburtons, its crumpet range is entirely suitable for vegans

Warburtons’ new pizza-flavored crumpets aren’t the only new vegan option available at Tesco. The supermarket recently launched the Tesco Finest 4 Real Sourdough Chocolate Crumpets, which it has labeled as “suitable for vegetarians,” but which appear to contain no animal ingredients. (Always check the label before purchase.)

The chocolate crumpets feature dark Belgian chocolate, fat-reduced cocoa powder, durum wheat flour, and sourdough culture, and cost £1.50 per 4-pack.

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