Making Beans Sexy Again With Three One-Pot Recipes

Beans don’t always get the love they deserve. Too often, they’re dismissed as bland or filler food – something to bulk out a soup or stretch a budget. Miyoko Schinner wants to change that. “I’m on a quest to make beans sexy again,” she declares in her latest cooking video.

Schinner, the founder of The Vegan Good Life with Miyoko YouTube channel, has built a career on reimagining everyday ingredients. Now, she’s turning her attention to the humble bean, proving it can be elegant, flavorful, and worthy of center stage.

In her video, Schinner shows how one big pot of beans can be transformed into three distinct dishes. By layering in citrus, herbs, miso, wine, and fresh vegetables, she demonstrates that beans can be as versatile and delicious as any so-called “fancy” ingredient.

Lemon miso beans

Schinner begins with the simplest preparation, highlighting how a few vibrant touches can elevate plain beans into something elegant. She spoons a portion of beans into a pan and sprinkles them with lemon zest. “It’s so simply flavored and absolutely refreshing and delicious,” she says.

A spoonful of white miso follows, blending into the beans as they gently simmer. Within minutes, the dish takes on a savory depth balanced by citrus brightness. Schinner finishes it with a drizzle of olive oil and a scattering of parsley. The result is a light yet enjoyable bowl that can stand alone with bread or act as a side to a larger meal.

Tomato and herb beans

YouTube/The Vegan Good Life With Miyoko With onions, olive oil, tomatoes, and a hint of wine, these beans are full of Italian flavor

The second dish leans into rustic Italian flavors. Schinner starts by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, seasoning them with sea salt until softened and fragrant. She then adds diced tomatoes, ladles in beans, and stirs in vegetable stock and a splash of red wine. “We’re going to simmer this for about 10 minutes or so to let all the flavors melt,” she explains.

As the tomatoes break down, Schinner stirs in fresh oregano. “I am in love with fresh oregano, not with dried,” she says, recommending basil as an alternative. The herbs infuse the broth with an aromatic punch, while the wine deepens the base. Served with another drizzle of olive oil, this dish offers a robust flavor profile – perfect for dipping bread into or serving alongside pasta.

Leek and mushroom beans

The final preparation is the most layered, built around earthy mushrooms and tender leeks. After cleaning and slicing the leeks, Schinner sautés them in olive oil until softened, then adds mushrooms and garlic. She emphasizes using fresh mushrooms for texture: “This is not a dry mushroom dish. Use fresh ’cause you want that texture.”

Once the mushrooms release their juices, she adds beans and some of their cooking liquid, followed by white wine and sprigs of rosemary and oregano. The mixture simmers until fragrant, filling the kitchen with savory herbal aromas. Before serving, she removes the herbs, drizzles olive oil, and tears parsley over the top. “It is so aromatic, so beautifully balanced,” Schinner says after tasting the broth. The dish is hearty, warming, and deeply umami.

Schinner concludes by encouraging viewers to rethink beans not as background fillers but as versatile main ingredients. “Let’s make beans sexy again together, you and me,” she says. Whether paired with rice, pasta, or just crusty bread, her three recipes show how one pot of beans can stretch into meals that are simple, soulful, and surprisingly luxurious.

For more nutritious plant-based recipes, visit Miyoko Schinner’s YouTube channel.

