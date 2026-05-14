Lidl Is Selling Two Different Kinds Of Vegan Caviar Right Now

You can find two different kinds of vegan caviar at Lidl.

The budget supermarket produces Japanese-style Seaweed Pearls, a “vegan alternative to caviar,” under its Vitasia brand.

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Lidl’s vegan caviar first appeared on shelves last year, but the Seaweed Pearls were unavailable until now. One keen-eyed shopper posted about the line in the Vegan Ireland subreddit two months ago, while another posted in Vegan UK last week.

Seaweed Pearls are, as the name suggests, primarily made from seaweed, and contain roughly 13 calories per 100g. They are available in black (likely emulating caviar from sturgeon) and orange (inspired by salmon). According to Redditors who have tried the caviar, it has a pleasant, delicate flavor and works well in sushi.

Seaweed is typically the go-to ingredient for vegan caviar, and last year’s Bafta Awards served guests a similar version paired with sourdough bread. IKEA also makes and sells SJÖRAPPORT, its own seaweed pearl-based vegan caviar.

Lidl’s vegan caviar has an RRP of £2.29 per 100g.

Read more: Plant-Based Mince And Meatballs Are 33% Cheaper Than Meat Right Now

Lidl’s 700 percent plant-based sales growth

Adobe Stock Lidl reported a 700 percent increase in plant-based sales last year

In November last year, Lidl called on the UK government to introduce plant-based targets as part of mandatory healthy food sales reporting.

The supermarket has been voluntarily publishing data on its protein sales since 2023, including what percentage of those sales is made up of plant-based foods. Lidl said that introducing compulsory reporting would help to “level the playing field.”

Lidl notably surpassed its own plant-based sales target in 2025 by achieving nearly 700 percent growth. At the time, the supermarket said that the milestone reinforces its commitment to the Planetary Health Diet and to making sure “healthy and sustainable choices” are widely affordable.

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