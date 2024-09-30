X
Juicy Marbles Plant-Based ‘Steaks’ Launch In Sainsbury’s

Juicy Marbles creates a realistic-looking marbled vegan steak

A Juicy Marbles vegan steak from Sainsbury's Juicy Marbles' popular vegan steaks are now available at Sainsbury's - Media Credit: Juicy Marbles

Juicy Marbles has just announced that its plant-based steaks are being rolled out in Sainsbury’s.

The Slovenian company has secured a deal with the UK retailer that will see its steaks be sold in 553 stores. The whole-cut, marbled steaks are said to mimic the texture, flavor, and appearance of high-quality beef, and they have proved hugely popular since launching in 2021. Juicy Marbles’ vegan steaks are made from a mixture of soy and wheat protein. They also contain natural flavors, sunflower oil, and beetroot juice concentrate.

The steaks are available to buy now for £7 for a pack of two. They are sold raw and unseasoned, and can be used in place of beef steaks in a wide range of traditionally meat-based recipes.

Juicy Marbles vegan steak
Juicy Marbles Juicy Marbles steaks have been praised for their taste and texture

“Holy moly. Just two years ago, we wouldn’t have dared to imagine breathing the rarefied air of the Sainsbury’s chilled food section,” said Luka Sinček, co-founder of Juicy Marbles, in a statement. “It’s an honour and a privilege to be introduced to Sainsbury’s shoppers — who we hope, after sinking their teeth into their first plant-based steak, will welcome us into their kitchens with the same enthusiasm as their fellow home chefs over at Tesco and Waitrose… It’s not a competition or anything. But, may the best store win.”

Juicy Marbles soars in popularity

Juicy Marbles was founded in 2019, and it’s since seen huge success in the plant-based space. As well as Sainsbury’s, its steaks are also available at Waitrose, Tesco, and Whole Foods in the UK, as well as retailers in Switzerland and Austria.

In August 2023, Juicy Marbles launched plant-based “Baby Ribs,” thought to be a first of their kind in the vegan category. The ribs came complete with edible “bones.” The company stated that the product was made to support a “primal” joy of sharing a rack of ribs.

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

