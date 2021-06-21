Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new vegan and gluten-free pizza launched at Pizza Express UK today. The ‘Sloppy Vegan’ features Quorn chicken pieces and dairy-free cheese.

The new dish also includes green peppers, red onion, tomato, smoky chilli, garlic oil, and parsley.

Quorn and Pizza Express worked together for two years to develop the product. The companies describe the pizza as ‘iconic’ on their social media pages.

Vegan Options At Pizza Express

The new dish joins Pizza Express’ ever-growing plant-based menu.

The pizza chain – which has more than 470 restaurants across the UK and 100 more in other countries – now offers 15 vegan mains.

The plant-based options include Funghi Di Bosco Romana, Pea and Asparagus Risotto, Leggera Giardiniera, and Padana Romana, among others.

Six vegan sides are on offer, including hot jalapeño dough balls and cheesy garlic bread. Pizza Express also caters to sweet tooths with its vegan sorbets.

Vegan Pizza

It’s not just Pizza Express updating menus to cater to growing demand for vegan food.

Pizza Hut UK offers meat- and dairy-free pepperoni pizza and vegan Southern Fried Quorn nuggets.

Domino’s restaurants in the UK serve vegan chicken nuggets and pizzas. And Papa John’s has more than 10 vegan options, including the meaty Vegan Works, cauliflower Buffalo wings, and vegan cheese and Marmite scrolls.

Earlier this month, plant-based meat brand THIS debuted the UK’s first vegan bacon Hawaiian pizza.