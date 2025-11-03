How to Make Fresh Vanilla Hemp Milk at Home

Plant milks have become a staple in vegan kitchens, but as Javant points out, most store-bought cartons come loaded with more than just nuts or seeds. “When you buy plant milk from a grocery store, it usually comes with ingredients other than the source of the milk,” he says in a recent video.

That’s why he heads into the kitchen to show viewers how to make smooth, vanilla-flavored hemp milk at home – free from gums, oils, preservatives, and refined sugar.

Javant is the creator behind Healthy Vegan Eating, a platform dedicated to whole food, plant-based living. His recipes focus on nutrient-rich simplicity, and this one follows the same philosophy: just hemp seeds, dates, water, and vanilla.

The video not only explains how to blend these ingredients into a creamy, omega-3-rich milk but also why taking the homemade route gives you full control over what you’re drinking.

The secret ingredient: vanilla bean powder

While many recipes rely on extract for flavor, Javant prefers something purer. “Usually when I do recipes on my cooking show, I’m using vanilla extract because people have it, they’re familiar with it,” he says. “But what I actually use in my own recipes…is vanilla bean powder.”

He explains that this ingredient, made from ground vanilla beans, delivers a deeper, more natural taste – with just one ingredient: organic vanilla bean powder. “It just carries the flavor a little bit better,” he adds. “Personally, I think it’s the better choice.”

For those who can’t find it, extract still works, but Javant encourages experimenting with the powder to appreciate its richer aroma and clean label appeal.

Simple process, powerful nutrition

YouTube/Healthy Vegan Eating Javant pairs hemp seeds with pure vanilla bean powder, creating a richer, more natural flavor

To prepare the milk, Javant combines soaked hemp seeds, vanilla bean powder, and dates with water, then runs them through his juicer. “All I have to do is put the hemp seeds, vanilla bean powder, and the dates in my container, and then pour the water through, and out the other end comes delicious fresh hemp milk,” he explains. The result is a creamy, plant-based drink with no oil, salt, or additives – just pure ingredients.

He also notes the nutritional benefits. Hemp milk naturally contains ALA, a short-chain omega-3 fatty acid essential for overall health. “That’s what makes this a great milk,” he says. Its neutral flavor makes it ideal for smoothies, cereals, or just sipping cold.

And for those wondering what to do with leftover pulp, Javant directs viewers to recipes in his description that turn the byproduct into something useful – minimizing waste while maximizing nutrition.

Whole is best

By the end of the video, Javant makes his case clear. Homemade hemp milk is easy, quick, and cleaner than anything you’ll find on shelves. “Delicious vanilla flavored hemp milk made at home without all of the preservatives, ingredients, gums, oils, and other junk that they put in store-bought milk,” he says.

His version is a reminder that simple, whole ingredients often do the job best.

For more of Javant’s creative recipes and cooking tips, visit the HealthyVeganEating YouTube channel.

