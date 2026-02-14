How To Make Homemade Cashew Cream Cheese In 3 Flavors

If you’re determined to master vegan staples at home, Miyoko Schinner offers a perfect place to start with her cashew cream cheese. In a recent YouTube video, she walks viewers through a single base recipe that turns into three distinct spreads, all without oil, fillers, or additives. The method relies on simple ingredients, fermentation, and careful preparation to create a thick, tangy result that rivals anything store-bought. For Schinner, this approach reflects her long-standing belief that great vegan cheese starts with technique, not shortcuts.

Schinner is widely regarded as a pioneer of modern vegan cheese. She is the author of Artisan Vegan Cheese, where this cream cheese recipe originated, and the founder of Miyoko’s Creamery. On her channel, The Vegan Good Life with Miyoko, she often returns to foundational recipes that empower home cooks to make cultured, whole-food cheeses themselves.

Boiling the cashews

Schinner begins the cashew cream cheese process by boiling raw cashews, a step she stresses is essential when fermentation is involved. “When you get cashews, and you’re talking about fermentation, you have no idea whether or not there’s any unwanted bacteria on the exterior of these cashews,” she explains. Briefly boiling them ensures they are clean and ensures that only the desired cultures develop later.

After boiling, she drains and rinses the cashews in cold water. “You don’t want hot cashews going into the blender,” she notes, emphasizing that temperature control helps achieve a smooth, stable base.

Blending the base and adding culture

Once cooled and drained, the cashews are blended with coconut milk and salt until completely smooth. Schinner explains that texture is adjustable, adding more liquid only if the blender struggles. The mixture forms the neutral foundation for every flavor.

Fermentation is what gives the cream cheese its tang. Schinner says, “You can culture this using homemade [vegan] yogurt,” adding that a small amount acts as a starter. She also mentions that mesophilic cultures can be used instead, depending on availability. The blended mixture is transferred to a sterilized container and left to culture for up to 24 hours, allowing acidity and flavor to develop naturally.

After culturing, the cream cheese thickens further in the refrigerator. Schinner highlights that fermentation time is flexible. “You are free to get to the pH that you want,” she says. This means the final cashew cream cheese can be mildly tangy or more pronounced, depending on personal preference.

She also notes that flavor continues to improve overnight, making this an ideal make-ahead option for gatherings or holidays.

One batch, 3 flavors

YouTube / The Vegan Good Life with Miyoko The secret to Miyoko’s lox-style cream cheese lies in blending the base with smoked paprika, nori, and a touch of salt to capture its smoky, sea-inspired flavor

Once the cultured base is ready, Schinner divides the cream cheese and makes each flavor by hand, rather than reblending, which helps preserve texture and control intensity.

For the chive version, she finely chops fresh chives and folds them directly into the cream cheese with a pinch of salt. She notes that scallions work just as well, referencing a classic flavor many people already know. After mixing, she refrigerates it overnight, explaining that resting time allows the mixture to firm up even more. “Refrigerate overnight, and it’ll get super thick by tomorrow,” she says.

The cinnamon raisin variation leans into the natural richness of the base. Schinner adds cinnamon, raisins, and a small amount of maple syrup, stressing that restraint matters. “You don’t want to add too much maple syrup because it will make it runny,” she says. The raisins hydrate naturally as they sit. “They’re dry right now, but they’re actually going to plump up in the cream cheese as they absorb some of that moisture,” she adds, noting there’s no need to soak them ahead of time.

For the lox-style cream cheese, Schinner uses nori to recreate a briny, sea-like flavor. She cuts it into very small pieces so it softens and disperses evenly. “What’s going to give it that fishy flavor is nori,” she explains. Smoked paprika provides color and smokiness, while liquid smoke can be added drop by drop if needed. She tastes repeatedly, adjusting as she goes. “You can always add more. You can’t take it away,” she says, emphasizing her intuitive approach.

Better than store-bought

Schinner is clear about why she prefers making cream cheese this way. “It’s super easy to make. It’s super delicious, and it’s clean,” she says. “There’s no junk in it…no filler in it. There’s no oil in it.”

She adds that the simplicity is intentional. “It’s literally one of the most whole foods-based cream cheeses you can find,” she says, pointing out that fermentation, not additives, is what creates flavor and depth.

By starting with clean cashews, culturing intentionally, and flavoring in small batches, Schinner shows how one base can become multiple styles, all while staying firmly rooted in whole-food technique rather than industrial shortcuts.

Find more of Schinner’s healthy plant-based recipes on her YouTube channel.

