This High-Protein Vegan Poke Bowl Is The Ultimate Summer Meal

Poke bowls may be known for raw fish, but this high-protein vegan poke bowl shows just how satisfying a plant-based version can be. In a recent video, The Happy Pear founders Dave and Steve Flynn turn tofu, edamame, brown rice, mango, avocado, and fermented vegetables into a colorful summer dinner with 35 grams of protein per serving.

The Irish twins founded The Happy Pear in 2004, starting with a small fruit and vegetable shop in Greystones, County Wicklow. The business has since grown into a plant-based food and lifestyle brand spanning cafes, cookbooks, packaged foods, online courses, and a recipe club, all built around their mission to help people eat more plants and live healthier, happier lives.

Read more: These Watermelon Poke Bowls Are Packed Full Of Flavor

Their poke bowl fits that approach perfectly. It is quick, varied, packed with fiber, and designed to make plant-based eating feel generous rather than restrictive.

“It’s diverse. It’s packed full of fiber, and it’s super tasty,” one of the brothers says. “That’s the big thing.”

Crispy tofu brings the protein

You’ll find more healthy plant-based recipes on The Happy Pear YouTube channel.

The recipe begins with a 200-gram block of firm tofu, which the brothers cut into four large triangles. They add olive oil and fresh ginger to a hot pan, then press the tofu down so it can develop a golden crust. After joking that they “caught it earlier this morning,” they leave the tofu to sear while preparing the glaze.

They keep the skin on the ginger because it is organic. “The skin has more fiber and typically more minerals in it,” one of the brothers says. The ginger also infuses the oil as it cooks, adding flavor before the tofu is placed in the pan.

The glaze combines grated garlic, tamari or soy sauce, sesame oil, maple syrup, and rice vinegar. Apple cider vinegar can also be used, which makes the sauce easy to adapt. Once the tofu starts to brown, half of the glaze is poured into the pan, and the heat is reduced.

As the sauce cooks, it thickens and coats the tofu. The brothers advise leaving it alone long enough to caramelize rather than moving it constantly. “Give it time so that it starts to caramelize on the surface,” one says. They then switch off the heat and allow the warmth left in the pan to continue browning the tofu.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Salads Full Of Fresh Flavor

Fresh toppings keep the bowl colorful and filling

YouTube / The Happy Pear To create the furikake-inspired topping, toast the sesame seeds until they start turning golden and popping

While the tofu cooks, the brothers prepare the rest of the bowl. Brown rice forms the base, while edamame adds another source of protein. Each serving contains around 100 grams of edamame, helping bring the total protein content to 35 grams.

They also make a simple cucumber and seaweed salad using sliced cucumber, wakame, lime juice, and salt. The dressing is intentionally light. “We’re just keeping this very simple because there’s a lot of components to this dish,” one of the brothers says.

Mango adds sweetness, while avocado brings creaminess and what they describe as a whole-food source of fat. Sauerkraut and pickled ginger provide sharper flavors that balance the richer tofu and avocado. Together, the ingredients give the bowl a mix of sweetness, acidity, crunch, and softness.

For the final topping, the brothers toast black and white sesame seeds with a pinch of salt. They suggest that seaweed or nutritional yeast could also be added, but keep their version simple. The seeds are ready when they turn golden and begin “popping like little jumping jacks.”

To assemble the high-protein vegan poke bowl, the ingredients are arranged over the brown rice and topped with two tofu steaks. The remaining glaze is drizzled over the bowl, followed by the toasted sesame mixture. The full recipe contains 70 grams of protein and makes two servings.

“Delicious poke bowl, high in protein, 35 grams per portion,” the brothers say. They close the video with a familiar reminder: “Go forth and eat your vegetables.”

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