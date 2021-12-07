Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vegan food-lovers in London are in for a treat this week and next, as plant-based brand Heura prepares to hand out thousands of free sandwiches.

Heura – purveyor of vegan beef, chicken, and pork – is setting up a festive pop-up in Covent Garden. The pop-up is colored “sunshine yellow,” according to Time Out, a subtle tribute to Heura’s Barcelonian roots.

There, the brand will give out 5,000 vegan turkey sandwiches – free of charge.

The sandwich spotlights meat-free turkey with rosemary and thyme seasoning, along with cranberry-infused, egg-free mayonnaise. Herby parmentier potatoes, crispy onions, pickled red cabbage, mushroom gravy, and vegan sausage are featured too.

‘Better for the planet, people and animals’

The campaign aims to win over vegans and meat-eaters alike, but it benefits animals and the planet too.

For every 100 sandwiches consumed, one pig and six chickens’ lives are spared. Additionally, 0.51kg of CO2 emissions, 506L of water, 1.32m sq of land, and 0.45kg of cereals and soy are saved.

Heura co-founder Bernat Añaños said in a statement: “At Heura, we believe in celebrating family and food traditions, and what better way to protect the things we love most than updating them to be better for the planet, people and animals.

“So, for this holiday season, we created the Heura Christmas Sandwich pop-up to offer Londoners a more sustainable choice to enjoy one of the most beloved holiday dishes. London is the global stage, and we’re going to make a huge sunshine yellow splash!”

Those interested can visit Heura’s pop-up at ​​58 Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0BB, from December 9-14, 2021. The giveaways will kick off at 11am and end at 7pm each day.