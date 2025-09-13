Herbal Teas To Boost Energy, Immunity, Sleep, And Love

Gaz Oakley’s career has always revolved around food, but these days it looks very different from his life as a professional chef. After years of working in busy city kitchens, Oakley found himself burned out and disconnected. That led him to a dramatic shift: he moved to the Welsh countryside, built a homestead, and began living off the land. Now, much of his YouTube channel focuses on self-sufficiency, growing food, and exploring plant medicine.

The former chef recently shared a video where he explains how to make several herbal tea blends for different needs, mostly with herbs he grows in his garden. The blends, he says, are more than just hot drinks. They’re rituals that soothe, energize, and even spark romance.

“This is not new knowledge; this has been done for thousands of years,” Oakley explains. “From Chinese medicine to Native American medicine to my ancestors here in Wales, we’ve all made brews that are potent to help us cure little ailments at home.” Here’s how Oakley crafts some of his favorite blends, which he says are designed to shift your mood and support your health.

A morning tea for natural energy

To avoid relying on coffee, Oakley reaches for herbs that he believes offer steady energy and clarity. His go-to ingredients are nettle, hibiscus, holy basil (also known as tulsi), and lemongrass.

Nettle, he says, is “rich in iron, calcium, and magnesium” and helps with seasonal allergies like hay fever. Hibiscus, or sorrel as it’s known in Jamaica, is “packed full of vitamin C” and adds a bright tang. He says that holy basil works as an adaptogen to improve mental clarity and reduce stress, and that lemongrass brings a citrus lift that clears the mind and invigorates the tea.

Oakley steeps the mix for about 10 minutes, letting the herbs release their nutrients. “It’s a really nice ritual feeling to make a tea in the morning and share it with a loved one, ideally,” he says. “You can talk and be grateful for the day and what’s to come.” The result is earthy, vibrant, and grounding – a bright, caffeine-free way to start the day.

An immune-boosting tea for colds and flu

When he feels run down, Oakley turns to herbs with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. The combination he refers to as his immune-support blend includes echinacea, elderberries, yarrow, ginger, and turmeric, all of which are thought to support the immune system.

Echinacea, he says, is “a well-known immune stimulant” that activates white blood cells. Elderberries add antioxidants and vitamin C, while the anti-viral yarrow may support the body’s natural fever response. Fresh ginger is thought to stimulate circulation and soothe the stomach, and, along with turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties.

The combination creates what Oakley calls “a spicy, earthy tea that feels like a protective shield in a cup.” He recommends sipping it at the first sign of illness for comfort and potential prevention.

A calming tea for sleep and relaxation

YouTube/Gaz Oakley Oakley’s plant medicine cabinet contains dried herbs for every ailment

At the end of the day, Oakley blends herbs thought to have calming effects. His nighttime infusion mixes chamomile, lavender, lemon balm, rose, and mint.

These herbs, he believes, don’t just ease stress; they actively prepare the body for rest. Chamomile is sometimes used as a remedy for anxiety, lemon balm relaxes the nervous system and helps promote sleep, and the scent of rose petals adds “a very gentle soothing quality.” Mint, meanwhile, supports digestive relief, which can be especially helpful before bed.

“The actual ritual of making tea is very calming,” Oakley says. He believes that this blend, steeped with intention, supports both body and mind in winding down.

A love tea for passion and connection

Finally, Oakley demonstrates a sensual blend he says is designed to lift mood and spark intimacy. His recipe features rose, damiana, ginseng, and cinnamon.

Rose, he says, is “known for its heart-opening qualities,” and adds a floral softness. Damiana is a traditional aphrodisiac that Oakly believes uplifts mood, boosts libido, and helps with relaxation. Ginseng improves circulation and stamina, while the scent of cinnamon brings warmth and comfort.

“This one is amazing,” Oakley says. “I’ll brew it…for about 10 minutes, have a couple sips, and I’m sure it’ll put me in a great mood ready for a night of passion.”

Herbs as everyday medicine

For Oakley, herbal teas are more than remedies; they’re a way of reclaiming traditions that connect food, health, and culture. “I want to give credit to the ancient cultures and the people before us,” he says. “This was just an everyday thing. Nowadays, I feel like, with the world being so modern, we’ve lost it.”

His message is clear: Oakly believes that herbs can shift moods, ease symptoms, and offer simple, natural ways to support overall health. Whether for energy, immunity, sleep, or love, Oakley’s recipes tap into humanity’s ancestral traditions of tea-making to support wellbeing.

Please note: Herbal teas should not be used as a substitute for professional medical treatment. Always consult your healthcare provider before use, especially if you are taking medication or have underlying health conditions.

Find more videos about herbalism, recipes, and living off-grid on Oakley’s YouTube channel.

