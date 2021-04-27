Reading Time: < 1 minute



Greggs is ‘potentially’ launching a Sausage & Bean Melt alongside other top-selling products, according to Vegan Food UK.

Vegan Food UK is an online organization sharing vegan food news, reviews, vlogs, and more. It operates across multiple social media platforms, with a Facebook group, Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Instagram account.

Vegan Sausage & Bean Melt

It posted a leaked document that appears to show the bakery chain’s upcoming vegan options.

They include a jam donut, southern fried chicken baguette, a Festive Bake, and Sausage & Bean Melt.

The image also says Greggs will ‘trial vegan breakfast options’.

However, Vegan Food UK says it cannot prove the document’s validity. It wrote: “All we can say is that we have heard by another insider that Greggs may be bringing in a vegan Sausage & Bean Melt soon.”

‘Loads of new vegan options are potentially coming to Greggs’

Greggs’ vegan options

Earlier this month, the company added a vegan sausage bap and a ham and cheese baguette to its plant-based offerings.

Both items feature meat alternatives from Quorn and are priced at £1.90 and £2.95 respectively.

According to reports, the new menu items will be trialed in select stores before being rolled out across the UK.

A Greggs spokesperson told Plant Based News: “We’re always listening to what our customers want to see next on our menu.

“When we’ve got more details to share on vegan launches, we’ll be sure to let everyone know!”

*This article was updated on April 27 to include Greggs’ response