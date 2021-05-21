Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch Foods, is debuting a range of breaded vegan seafood.

The launch includes three new plant-based items: Fish Sticks, Fish Fillets, and Crab Cakes – retailing at $5.99 per box.

Good Catch Foods

Chad Sarno is the Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer at Gathered Foods. In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “These products are game-changers for the industry.

“Consumers have become more aware of the environmental impact of eating seafood and we’re proud to be a delicious, culinary-driven solution.

“We’re pushing culinary boundaries every day to deliver the taste and texture consumers expect from seafood.”

Sarno then concluded: “This product line has surpassed our expectations and we’re incredibly proud.”

Moreover, Christine Mei is the CEO of Gathered Foods. She added: “This nascent industry, which is ready to surge, presents an immense opportunity for our brand

“As we continue to grow, our focus remains on creating craveable plant-based seafood alternatives that deliver on taste, texture, and comparable protein.

“With our new breaded line, we took fan-favorite seafood products consumers know and love, and transformed them into great-tasting ocean-friendly alternatives.”

The Seaspiracy Effect

Good Catch’s expansion shortly follows the Netflix debut of Seaspiracy.

The documentary sheds light on the ‘war being waged’ on the world’s oceans – delving into the fishing industry’s environmental impacts on marine life.

It garnered global media attention and received support from a slew of celebs such as Bryan Adams and Kourtney Kardashian.

As a result, attitudes towards seafood and fishing have started to change.

Even Vogue admitted the film will ‘change your thoughts on seafood forever’… Despite long promoting fish as a nutritious and ‘sustainable food’