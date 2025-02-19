New Platform ‘FoodFacts.org’ Combats Nutrition Misinformation

The Freedom Food Alliance (FFA) has announced the launch of a new platform, FoodFacts.org, which aims to combat nutrition misinformation in the digital age.

The lines between fact and fiction are “increasingly blurred,” according to the FFA. Following the news that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be ending third-party fact-checking on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, there has been growing concern about the rise of false information on social media.

FoodFacts.org is dedicated to “providing accurate, reliable, and up-to-date information about the food we consume.” Its central feature is an AI-powered chatbot that can answer a wide range of questions regarding food, nutrition, and myth-busting. A team of experts also contributes regular articles dedicated to combating misinformation and disinformation in media, covering issues such as seed oils and the recent social media allegation that oats are “unhealthy.”

“Food is one of the most fundamental aspects of human life, and yet it remains one of the most misunderstood,” said FFA founder Robbie Lockie in a statement. “FoodFacts.org is here to cut through the noise, debunk myths, and give people access to trustworthy, science-backed information.”

About the Freedom Food Alliance and FoodFacts.org

Freedom Food Alliance The Freedom Food Alliance was set up to combat nutrition misinformation

Founded by Lockie – the cofounder of Plant Based News – in 2024, the FFA was set up to combat misinformation and disinformation in the global food industry. It previously published a major report detailing how the animal agriculture industry is spreading falsehoods via publicity campaigns, which is having a considerable and negative impact on global food systems and the environment.

For the FFA, accuracy is “paramount,” and Lockie is working with several nutrition experts to ensure the most up-to-date and precise information is available. The platform goes further, aiming to educate its readers on the issues of misinformation and disinformation, how to recognize them, and the dangers they pose to society.

“Our starting point as fact-checkers is to address and correct widely circulating claims that could harm people’s health and well-being. But our mission extends beyond the correction of inaccuracies,” said Dr. Elise Hutchinson, Ph.D., lead researcher and cofounder of FoodFacts.org. “We analyze and expose the broader narratives that tie these claims together and make them persuasive, helping our readers understand the mechanisms behind misinformation.”

