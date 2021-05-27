Reading Time: < 1 minute

A vegan sausage roll vending machine is launching in the UK.

Created by plant-based brand Meatless Farm, the machine will debut in the South Bank area of London.

Vegan sausage roll machine

It will dispense free vegan sausage rolls from 11.30 am – 7 pm on June 5 to celebrate National Sausage Roll Day.

“Our sausage rolls have a herby sausage filling that is made using pea protein to create a meaty, succulent texture and taste,” Meatless Farm said.

“[They’re] so flavorsome even meat-eaters will think we’re telling porkies!

“Each sausage roll has a perfectly crisp and flaky puff pastry which will have even the die-hard sausage roll fans jumping for joy.”

Plant-based factory

Earlier this year, Meatless Farm announced it’s opening a plant-based factory in Canada.

The brand launched a dedicated plant protein ingredients subsidiary dubbed Lovingly Made Ingredients. It will provide its global supply of textured plant protein and ‘expand into broader external supply operations’.

Lovingly Made Ingredients will operate out of a new flagship plant protein facility in Calgary, where it will be the first of its kind on this scale. Moreover, Meatless Farm describes the move as one of its ‘biggest investments to date’.

It has invested an initial $12 million in its manufacturing infrastructure with the 30,000 sq ft plant. By 2023, it will have the capacity to produce up to 14,500 tonnes of plant protein ingredients.

The vegan sausage roll vending machine will be located at Observation Point, 56 Upper Ground, South Bank