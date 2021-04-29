Reading Time: < 1 minute

What are the UK’s top 10 most meat-free cities?

Plant-based brand The Meatless Farm Co. has conducted a survey of more than 2,000 UK adults to find out.

It crowned Norwich the most meat-free city – with more than a third of residents eating more plant-based food than ever before.

Norwich has outranked previous heralded UK vegan capitals such as Bristol (now ranking seventh) and Brighton (third). London came fourth on the list.

UK’s top 10 most meat-free cities

Norwich Edinburgh Brighton London Southampton Belfast Bristol Liverpool Sheffield Cardiff

‘More accessible than ever’

Morten Toft Bech is the Founder of Meatless Farm. In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “The research shows just how popular plant-based food has become across the UK, not just in the expected cities but emerging hotspots too.

“Meat-free food is more accessible than ever before and is proving to be a hit with meat-eaters looking for a balance between what tastes and feels good to them as well as trying to make a positive impact on the planet.”

Meatless Farm says across the UK, 54 percent of those eating plant-based food are meat-eaters.

In response, the brand has launched its first-ever plant-based sausage roll and sausage patties in UK supermarket chain Tesco.