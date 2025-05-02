X
Eat Just Launches Single Ingredient Vegan Protein Powder At Whole Foods Market

The new vegan protein powder from Eat Just contains 30g per serving

Photo shows a tub of Eat Just's new Just One vegan protein powder Just One contains 30g of vegan protein per serving - Media Credit: Eat Just

Eat Just’s latest product, “Just One,” is a single-ingredient vegan protein powder made with mung beans. It’s available at US Whole Foods Market stores and online from Purple Carrot.

California-based Eat Just is best known for its plant-based Just Egg products, which are also made using the sustainable and nutrient-dense mung bean. According to the brand, its new vegan powder contains 30g of protein per serving, said to be the highest of any comparable product on the market.

“We spent years trying to find a clean, single ingredient protein that could make it a little easier to eat better,” said Joshua Tetrick, CEO and Co-founder of Eat Just. “We’re so excited to see what folks make with it.”

In addition to the original, single-ingredient version, Just One is also available in three additional flavors: Maple + Banana, Chocolate + Peanut Butter, and Vanilla + Chai. The flavored varieties contain 17g of protein per serving and include additional ingredients such as cashews, premium cocoa, and chai spices. All are complete sources of protein.

US demand for vegan protein powder

Photo shows a scoop of Eat Just's new vegan protein powder on a black tabletop
Eat Just Americans are looking to consume additional protein and clean ingredients

Along with its high protein content and minimal ingredients, Just One is notable for its versatility. According to Eat Just, the company’s proprietary technology means that the protein powder gels, emulsifies, leavens, and binds, without adding density or grittiness.

“My chefs and I have fooled around with Just One in our kitchens for the last six months. We’re in love,” said Andrew Zimmern, a chef, restaurateur, and TV personality. “From pumpkin bread to mushroom meatballs and silky smoothies, this single ingredient can do it all. It’s best in class.”

Eat Just noted that approximately 85 percent of Americans would like to consume more protein in 2025, while 81 percent say it is important to them to purchase clean-label foods. In March, a survey found that 87 percent of Americans incorrectly believe animal products are an important source of protein, despite vegan protein being at least “as effective.”

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

