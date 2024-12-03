‘5 Easy Vegan Recipes I Cook When I’m Feeling Exhausted’

Mina Rome, a popular German YouTuber and vegan recipe creator, has become a go-to source for those looking to explore plant-based cooking without the stress. Since adopting a vegan lifestyle in 2015, Rome has used her platform to showcase how delicious, affordable, and easy vegan recipes can be. With a YouTube channel boasting hundreds of thousands of followers, Rome’s mission is to make veganism accessible and approachable for everyone, regardless of their cooking skill level or dietary background.

In her new video titled 5 Meals for when I feel exhausted. (easy & vegan), Rome shares recipes tailored for moments of exhaustion, a state she admits she’s been experiencing lately. There is often a misconception that vegan meals are inherently time-consuming or complicated. Rome aims to prove otherwise by presenting five simple, flavorful dishes that require minimal effort. These meals are perfect for anyone who feels drained but still wants to eat something nourishing and homemade.

Cooking when you’re exhausted can feel overwhelming, but Rome’s recipes are designed to meet that challenge head-on. Each dish uses accessible ingredients, straightforward methods, and clever shortcuts, making them suitable for even the busiest or most tired of days. Whether you’re new to vegan cooking or a seasoned plant-based eater looking for quick ideas, these recipes show that vegan food can be easy, comforting, and delicious.

Here are five easy vegan recipes Rome recommends for when you’re exhausted. You can find the full recipe instructions for each on Mina Rome’s Youtube channel.

Easy vegan meal ideas

1. Go-to lazy toast

This quick and satisfying dish features toasted bread slathered with a creamy mix of vegan cream cheese and sour cream. It’s topped with mashed chickpeas for a hearty texture and a refreshing cucumber salad, seasoned with soy sauce, sesame oil, and a touch of agave. For an even simpler twist, Rome sometimes opts for freshly grated cucumber or carrot with a sprinkle of salt and sesame seeds.

2. Spicy tahini pasta

Mina Rome/Youtube This spicy tahini pasta is a great example of a tasty easy vegan meal

A comforting bowl of pasta is elevated with a rich, creamy sauce made from white tahini, tomato paste, soy yogurt, and crispy chili oil for a spicy kick. Vegan bacon or smoked tofu adds a savory, smoky flavor, while fresh spinach provides a pop of color and nutrients. This dish is warm, cozy, and full of bold, umami flavors.

3. Simple one-pot dahl

This hearty and nourishing red lentil dish is cooked with cherry tomatoes, garam masala, and a splash of oat milk for creaminess. Frozen spinach adds a boost of greens, while the lentils create a thick, stew-like consistency. Served with rice, it’s a cozy, protein-packed meal that requires minimal effort but delivers maximum comfort.

4. Rice cake soup

A unique and warming soup made with a broth flavored by gochujang paste, tomato paste, and lemon juice. Vegan bacon or tofu, along with chickpeas and fresh spinach, round out the dish. The star of the meal is Rome’s homemade rice cakes, made from rolled and cut rice paper sheets, adding a chewy texture to this soothing soup.

5. Taco salad

This vibrant salad combines roasted sweet potato, chopped fresh vegetables like tomatoes and cucumber, and rehydrated soy pieces for a protein boost. A surprising addition of banana adds a subtle sweetness, balanced by taco seasoning and a zesty dressing. It can be served with tortilla chips or taco shells for a crunchy, satisfying meal.

These dishes demonstrate that vegan cooking can be simple yet flavorful, offering creative options even when time and energy are limited. Mina Rome’s accessible recipes prove that plant-based meals can be both easy and comforting, showing that even on the most exhausting days, a delicious vegan meal is within reach.

