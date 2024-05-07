Daiya Launches Dry Powdered Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese is hugely popular in the US, where it’s the third most popular Italian-style dish after garlic bread and lasagna. And, according to one analysis, vegans have become the biggest fans of this comfort food.

So it’s a good time for a new vegan mac and cheese mix to come on the market. US dairy-free brand Daiya has launched a new Dry Powdered Mac & Cheese mix in three flavors: White Cheddar, Cheddar, and Aged Cheddar.

“We’re excited to offer a Dry Powdered Mac & Cheese option that is a comfort worth craving, without the conditions of dairy,” Daiya Chief Marketing Officer, John Kelly, said in a statement.

Daiya Daiya’s new launch rolls out to grocery stores this month

A box contains gluten-free pasta and a sachet of powdered cheese mix. Once the pasta is cooked, you can stir dairy-free milk and butter together in a saucepan before whisking in the cheese mix. The new product expands Daiya’s existing range, which includes vegan mac and cheese sauces, pizzas, and shredded cheese. It will be available for $4.99 starting this May across the US and in stores such as Walmart.

Growing vegan options

The most well-known US brand of dry mac and cheese mix is of course the blue boxes by Kraft. In March this year, Kraft teamed up with plant-based food company NotCo to launch a vegan boxed mac and cheese in Canada. This followed the product’s release in the US at the end of 2023.

British mac and cheese fans needn’t miss out. Suma’s Vegan Mac’N’Cheeze is available from the Ethical Superstore. Over at the Vegan Supermarket, you can find the Mac’N’Cheez Mix by Plantasy Foods.

The market for vegan cheese products has been booming in recent years. Cashew-based cheeses have proved the most popular, while dairy-free mozzarella is most favored for its versatility.

