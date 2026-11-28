Forget everything you thought you knew about silken tofu recipes. These creamy, high-protein meals make tofu the star of the plate, not just a backup ingredient. Neesha, from the YouTube channel Mrs Slim on Plants, believes the ingredient deserves far more attention. In a recent video, she shares five creamy, comforting meals. Neesha is a certified personal trainer, fitness enthusiast, and mother of two. Her recipes show how silken tofu works in quick lunches, rich desserts, and cozy weeknight dinners.

Neesha, who documents her plant-based lifestyle online while sharing fitness-focused recipes and wellness content, has built a following around approachable meals that feel realistic for busy people. Her recipes focus heavily on protein-rich plant foods, but what stands out most in this video is how versatile silken tofu becomes in her hands. Instead of treating tofu as a substitute, she uses it as the foundation for creamy sauces, whipped dips, custard-like fillings, and rich scrambles that feel genuinely indulgent.

Read more: 10 Innovative Ways To Use Tofu

Throughout the video, Neesha repeatedly points out that silken tofu creates textures most people would never expect from soy products. “Most people only use silken tofu in sweet treats like smoothies or desserts,” she explains early on, before showing just how easily it can transform into savory meals that are creamy, flavorful, and deeply comforting.

Creamy silken tofu cheesecake cups

For more strength training, workout, nutrition tips, and plant-based recipes, check out the Mrs Slim on Plants YouTube Channel.

The first of Neesha’s silken tofu recipes ventures into dessert territory. But unlike many traditional cheesecakes, this homemade version feels lighter and fresher. Her no-bake cheesecake cups start with a simple crust. She blends quick oats, walnuts, soft Medjool dates, vanilla extract, sea salt, and nut butter in a food processor until the mixture becomes sticky and crumbly. Neesha then presses the crust into silicone muffin liners. The result is a batch of individual frozen cheesecakes that can be stored in the freezer and enjoyed whenever a craving hits.

For the filling, Neesha blends extra-firm tofu and soft silken tofu with soaked cashews, cane sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, soy milk, vanilla, cornstarch, and agar agar. She gently heats the mixture on the stove until it thickens. This helps create a rich texture without using gelatin or dairy.

What makes the recipe stand out is the contrast between the creamy filling and the bright berry topping. Separate strawberry and blueberry compotes are cooked briefly with maple syrup and cornstarch before being swirled through the cheesecake mixture.

As she tastes the finished result, Neesha seems genuinely surprised by how convincing the texture becomes. “If I didn’t make this myself, I’d never guess this cheesecake is made with tofu,” she says. She also notes that the desserts hold their structure well even after sitting out for a while, making them practical freezer treats for busy households.

The final cheesecakes look rich and decadent, but the ingredient list remains grounded in whole plant foods, something Neesha clearly values throughout the video.

Whipped silken tofu with roasted cherry tomatoes

The second dish moves firmly into savory cooking. It also makes a strong case for adding more silken tofu recipes to your regular meal rotation. Neesha roasts cherry tomatoes with fresh basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and sea salt until they burst and caramelize. The result is a topping that is sweet, rich, and tangy.

Underneath the tomatoes is a whipped tofu mixture. It’s made with silken tofu, white miso paste, lemon juice, garlic powder, maple syrup, and salt. She later adds a few chunks of extra-firm tofu. This helps thicken the dip slightly, giving it a texture closer to whipped ricotta or creamy hummus.

The finished dish looks elegant enough for entertaining but simple enough for lunch at home. Neesha serves it with sourdough bread and suggests using it as a dip for vegetables as well.

As soon as she tastes it, she lights up. “Roasted cherry tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic, and basil. Such a great combo,” she says. “It is so flavorful and delicious.”

What makes the recipe especially interesting is how the silken tofu absorbs the sharpness of the miso and lemon while mellowing out the acidity of the tomatoes. The result sounds far richer than the ingredient list suggests, which is part of the appeal of these kinds of tofu-based sauces and dips.

The five-minute silken tofu dish packed with flavor

Neesha’s simplest recipe may also be the one viewers are most likely to recreate immediately. The dish requires almost no cooking. It comes together in minutes, centered around a chilled block of soft silken tofu gently warmed in the microwave.

She tops the tofu with a sauce made from tamari, maple syrup or coconut sugar, sesame oil, chili crisp, fresh ginger, cilantro, and green onions, thinning everything slightly with water before pouring it directly over the tofu. Sesame seeds finish the dish.

The texture becomes the star here. “It just melts in your mouth with [a] ton of flavor,” Neesha says after tasting it.

The recipe draws heavily from cold tofu dishes popular across East Asian cuisines, where soft tofu is often paired with punchy sauces and fresh herbs. Neesha keeps the preparation approachable while still layering in salty, spicy, sweet, and aromatic elements.

She also suggests turning it into a larger meal by serving it over white rice with sliced cucumbers or carrots on the side, making it flexible enough for lunch, dinner, or even a quick snack.

Thai-style silken tofu dumpling bake

The heartiest recipe in the video transforms silken tofu into a creamy Thai-inspired sauce for a baked dumpling dish that feels designed for cold evenings and busy weeknights.

Neesha blends silken tofu with Thai red curry paste, tamari, rice vinegar, maple syrup, and hot water to create the base of the sauce. She then stretches the mixture further with additional water. Next, she adds fresh ginger, garlic, chili crisp oil, bok choy, and optional crumbled extra-firm tofu for added texture.

Store-bought dumplings are placed directly into the sauce before the entire dish is baked until bubbling and lightly crisped on top.

The final result resembles a cross between a curry and a dumpling casserole. The silken tofu replaces the coconut milk that might traditionally provide creaminess in a dish like this.

“The silken tofu makes the sauce really smooth,” Neesha explains. “You really don’t need coconut milk in this dish.”

The sauce appears thick, glossy, and deeply comforting, coating the dumplings while keeping the overall meal relatively simple. Fresh lime juice and green onions added at the end brighten everything up before serving.

It is probably the clearest example in the video of how silken tofu recipes can create creamy textures without relying heavily on oils or dairy alternatives.

Read more: How To Make This Two-Minute Tofu

A richer tofu scramble with silken tofu

YouTube / Mrs Slim on Plants This creamy tofu scramble is served over browned extra firm tofu on toasted sourdough with red pepper sauce

The final recipe revisits a familiar plant-based staple but changes the texture completely by combining extra firm tofu with blended silken tofu.

Neesha blends silken tofu with nutritional yeast, turmeric, lemon zest, soy milk, cornstarch, black pepper, chili powder, lemon juice, and salt. She then pours the mixture over browned slices of extra-firm tofu in a skillet.

As the sauce cooks gently, it thickens around the tofu pieces. This creates a softer, creamier scramble than the crumbly versions many people are used to.

“Most people only use extra firm tofu to make tofu scramble,” Neesha says. “But if you combine extra firm tofu with silken tofu, you get this really rich, creamy texture and it enhances the flavor.”

She serves the scramble over toasted sourdough spread with roasted red pepper sauce, turning a relatively simple tofu dish into something that feels substantial and comforting.

The addition of silken tofu changes the overall character of the meal entirely. Instead of dry crumbles, the scramble becomes velvety and almost custard-like. It clings to the toast while still holding plenty of texture from the browned tofu pieces underneath.

By the end of the video, Neesha has made a compelling case for keeping silken tofu in the fridge at all times. Whether blended into cheesecake filling, whipped into savory dips, folded into curries, or stirred into scrambles, the ingredient becomes far more versatile than many home cooks realize.

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