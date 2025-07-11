X
How To Make Creamy Chocolate Oat Milk Without Sugar Or Oil

Making oat milk at home is easier than you think

Javant at Healthy Vegan Eating drinking his creamy chocolate oat milk recipe Try this vegan oat milk recipe for a chocolate boost - Media Credit: YouTube/ Healthy Vegan Eating

Javant, the creator behind Healthy Vegan Eating, recently shared his go-to plant-based recipe for creamy chocolate oat milk that’s completely free from refined sugar and oil. In just a few minutes, he walks viewers through how to make it from scratch using wholesome ingredients.

Unlike many plant milk recipes that can be gritty or slimy, Javant’s method ensures a smooth, rich texture every time.

This version of chocolate oat milk is sweetened naturally with dates and made extra creamy with a careful technique that includes soaking oats in cold water for exactly two hours. It’s an ideal treat for anyone looking to avoid additives while still enjoying a sweet, enjoyable drink.

Making the creamy oat milk

a glass of creamy chocolate oat milk from Healthy Vegan Eating
YouTube/ Healthy Vegan Eating Make this simple, four-ingredient oat milk at home

Javant begins by using oats that have been soaked in cold water in the fridge for two hours. This, he explains, is one of the key tricks to avoiding the slimy or gritty consistency that homemade oat milk can sometimes have. “You don’t want to go more than two hours. About two hours is perfect,” he says. Alongside the oats, he adds ice-cold water, vanilla, soaked dates, and cacao powder for a chocolatey flavor.

He prepares the recipe in his juicer, but clarifies that a blender works too. “If you don’t have a nice juicer like this, by all means, you could use a blender and use that same process to make this chocolate milk as well,” he says.

Why homemade is better

Javant also explains why he prefers to make his own plant milk at home. “Store-bought plant milks, even popular brands, are often filled with unnecessary and unhealthy ingredients,” he says. He points out additives like cane sugar, oil, salt, natural flavors, and synthetic vitamins. Plus, shelf-stable options may sit in packaging for weeks or even months before being opened.

“Now, don’t get me wrong, sometimes convenience is necessary,” he adds, “but for me, simple and fresh is best. And that’s why I make my own.”

The result is a fresh, wholesome chocolate oat milk that’s rich in flavor and smooth in texture – no gums, no oils, no synthetic vitamins, and no guesswork.

Here’s how to make the recipe

For more of Javant’s creative recipes and cooking tips, visit the HealthyVeganEating YouTube channel.

