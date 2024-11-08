Costa Collaborates With BOSH! For Vegan Christmas Menu

Costa Coffee has added two new vegan food options to its 2024 Christmas menu in collaboration with plant-based chef duo BOSH!

The options include a raspberry and blackcurrant “Winter Berry Crumble” and the “Billionaire’s Slice,” featuring a crispy base, caramel, chocolate, and edible golden decoration. Costa’s newly added Festive Spice Syrup is also suitable for vegans.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Costa Coffee this festive season to bring these delicious vegan treats to stores nationwide,” said BOSH! founders Henry Firth and Ian Theasby.

“Plant-based food can be indulgent and delicious, and our Billionaire’s Slice and Winter Berry Crumble perfectly capture the joy of Christmas. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy them!”

BOSH! x Costa collab gets ‘more plants onto more plates’

Costa Costa’s vegan “Winter Berry Crumble” is made with blackcurrants and raspberries

Costa and BOSH! began collaborating on plant-based options at the start of 2024, when the two brands announced new menu items such as the “Smashin’ Sausage Bap,” “Caramelised Biscuit Rocky Road,” and a “Double Chocolate Cookie.”

Costa also serves a vegan “Biscoff Cheesecake” made with soy-based cheese and Biscoff biscuits, gluten-free “Mince Tart,” and a “Fruity Flapjack,” also by BOSH! Many of its staple drinks are also either vegan or vegan-adaptable, including iced tea and fruit “Coolers.”

“Our mission is to get more plants onto more plates,” said Firth and Theasby at the time. They added that the collaboration makes it “more convenient than ever for customers to enjoy flavourful plant-based options without compromising on taste or accessibility.”

Costa competitors Pret and Starbucks have each also launched Christmas menus for 2024, complete with new plant-based options. The former has introduced the “Very Merry Lunch” sandwich with a carrot, sweet potato, and chickpea-based filling, while the latter rolled out the “Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.”

