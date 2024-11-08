X
Food Lifestyle

Costa Collaborates With BOSH! For Vegan Christmas Menu

The new vegan options are the latest to come out of Costa's partnership with BOSH!

By

2 Minutes Read

Photo shows the new vegan Costa x BOSH! Christmas items Costa's new festive flavored syrup is also suitable for vegans - Media Credit: Costa

Costa Coffee has added two new vegan food options to its 2024 Christmas menu in collaboration with plant-based chef duo BOSH!

Read more: Could ‘Beanless’ Coffee Be The Future?

The options include a raspberry and blackcurrant “Winter Berry Crumble” and the “Billionaire’s Slice,” featuring a crispy base, caramel, chocolate, and edible golden decoration. Costa’s newly added Festive Spice Syrup is also suitable for vegans.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Costa Coffee this festive season to bring these delicious vegan treats to stores nationwide,” said BOSH! founders Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. 

“Plant-based food can be indulgent and delicious, and our Billionaire’s Slice and Winter Berry Crumble perfectly capture the joy of Christmas. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy them!”

Read more: Vegan Brand Launches Triangle Chocolate Bar For The Holiday Season

BOSH! x Costa collab gets ‘more plants onto more plates’

Photo shows the Costa x BOSH! "Winter Berry Crumble," a new vegan dessert for Christmas 2024
Costa Costa’s vegan “Winter Berry Crumble” is made with blackcurrants and raspberries

Costa and BOSH! began collaborating on plant-based options at the start of 2024, when the two brands announced new menu items such as the “Smashin’ Sausage Bap,” “Caramelised Biscuit Rocky Road,” and a “Double Chocolate Cookie.”

Costa also serves a vegan “Biscoff Cheesecake” made with soy-based cheese and Biscoff biscuits, gluten-free “Mince Tart,” and a “Fruity Flapjack,” also by BOSH! Many of its staple drinks are also either vegan or vegan-adaptable, including iced tea and fruit “Coolers.”

“Our mission is to get more plants onto more plates,” said Firth and Theasby at the time. They added that the collaboration makes it “more convenient than ever for customers to enjoy flavourful plant-based options without compromising on taste or accessibility.”

Costa competitors Pret and Starbucks have each also launched Christmas menus for 2024, complete with new plant-based options. The former has introduced the “Very Merry Lunch” sandwich with a carrot, sweet potato, and chickpea-based filling, while the latter rolled out the “Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.”

Read more: Starbucks Drops Dairy-Free Milk Surcharge

Tagged

bosh

costa coffee

food

news

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active