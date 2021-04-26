Reading Time: 2 minutes

Coffee giant Dunkin’ will debut coconut milk across the US, as demand for non-dairy continues to rise.

The chain’s third dairy alternative will launch on April 28 alongside a host of new Refresher drinks.

Dunkin’ coconut milk

Debuting at a special price of $3, the coconut refreshers come in three flavors: Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach, and Purple Pomegranate.

Customers can also enjoy Dunkin’s coconut milk in the form of an iced latte.

Jill Nelson is the Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin. In a statement sent to PBN, she said: “The start of the summer season is the perfect time to expand our menu with coconutmilk, another exciting non-dairy choice for our guests.

“From our colorful Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers to our creamy Coconutmilk Iced Latte, Dunkin’ is crafting the coolest coconutmilk beverages to keep our guests refreshed and running, throughout summer and all year-long.”

Vegan donuts

In Belgium, Dunkin’ recently announced the launch of a new range featuring more than 40 vegan donuts.

Currently, the vegan-friendly treats are only available to order online in Belgium. They will then launch in stores across the country from mid-May.

Flavors include peanut butter and jelly, vanilla cocoa, mango passion, lotus sensation, and more.

Plant-based milk

Last year, a report found vegan milk grew five percent in dollar sales in 2019.

The data, released by the Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant Based Foods Association, also found cow’s milk sales were flat.

“Clearly plant-based is a lasting trend that is gaining power over time,” GFI Associate Director of Corporate Engagement Caroline Bushnell said.

“We see a steady rise in plant-based products year over year across regions, which indicates that this is not a bubble or a fad, but a real change in consumer behavior.

“This is a tipping point, with so much product innovation yet to hit the market.”