Zus Coffee, the largest coffee chain in Malaysia, has just launched a new vegan menu in collaboration with Green Rebel.

Options include Nasi Rendang Padang, Rendang Spaghetti, and Creamy Mushroom and Truffle Pasta, incorporating different varieties of Green Rebel’s mushroom-based alternative protein.

Read more: Sunflower Meal Is A ‘Promising’ New Protein Base For Meat Alternatives, Says Study

Writing on LinkedIn, Green Rebel described the new options as “deliciously and unbelievably light,” and “the ultimate comfort food, made better.” The limited-edition menu is available from June 23 at more than 200 Zus Coffee locations in the states of Terengganu, Kelantan, and Pahang.

Zus Coffee operates 700 stores nationwide, while Green Rebel is Indonesia’s leading plant-based food tech company. The startup previously partnered with brands such as Starbucks Malaysia and Nando’s Singapore.

The new Zus Coffee x Green Rebel meals are ready-to-eat. The Nasi Rendang Padang and Rendang Spaghetti feature meat made with a blend of soy and mushroom, while the Creamy Mushroom and Truffle Pasta includes Green Label’s vegan cheese.

“All the flavor, none of the guilt, each dish under 200 kcal! Rich in taste, powered by plants, and perfect for your lifestyle,” wrote Green Rebel on LinkedIn.

Read more: Rude Health Launches ‘Category First’ Organic Iced Coffee

Plant-based demand in Malaysia

Green Rebel / LinkedIn The Zus Coffee x Green Rebel vegan Rendang Spaghetti from the new

Zus Coffee and Green Rebel’s collaboration was inspired by the growing demand for plant-based and vegan options in Malaysia. According to a 2024 survey by The Good Food Institute (GFI), approximately two-thirds of respondents linked the word “healthy” with plant-based meat. GFI also reported that most Southeast Asian consumers are looking for overall protein diversity.

A separate survey carried out by GlobalData found that 59 percent of Malaysian respondents were motivated to try plant-based alternatives because they felt those products were healthier. Meanwhile, 46 percent said they were motivated to try them for sustainability and environmental reasons.

Read more: What Is Fish Milk?