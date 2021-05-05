Reading Time: 2 minutes

Supermarket chain Co-op is slashing the price of its plant-based products to help it achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

The UK retailer will invest a staggering £1.7 million to reduce the price of its 29 fresh, chilled and ambient vegan products.

Co-op plant-based range

Co-op’s will reduce some of its plant-based range own-brand products by up to 50 percent. These include GRO Vegan Sausages (was £3.00, now £1.45), GRO Meat-Free Burger (was £3.00, now £1.35), GRO Meat Free Mince (was £3.00, now £1.75)

Other lines in the price cut investment include GRO Vegan Spicy Squash Cauliflower & Chickpea Pie (was £2.50, now £1.55), GRO Vegan Meatballs (was £3.00, now £2.30) and GRO Katsu Curry ready meal (was £2.95, now £2.75)

Price parity

Jo Whitfield is the CEO of Co-op Food. She said: “It’s an industry-wide standard that plant-based alternatives are usually priced higher than their meat and dairy counterparts.

“At Co-op, we believe it shouldn’t cost you more money to eat plant-based food. This disparity is unfair to those following vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian diets.”

Whitfield also said Co-op aims to make its GRO range ‘even more accessible to customers’ to help them reduce their impact on the planet.

She addded: “Emissions from our operations and our own-brand products are where we have the greatest responsibility and can make the biggest difference.

“This move is a step in the right direction and we encourage other retailers and brands to consider making the change too.”

‘Brilliant news’

Moreover, Lynne Elliot, Chief Executive of the Vegetarian Society, commended Co-op’s move – branding it ‘brilliant news’.

“We support any move that makes plant-based food more accessible with fewer barriers to purchase,” Elliot added.

“Eating a plant-based diet is one of the best things you can do to help reduce your carbon footprint. And, it’s delicious.”