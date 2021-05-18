Reading Time: < 1 minute

Co-op is expanding its vegan range after committing to achieving price parity.

The retailer will launch six new plant-based products in time for Summer under its Gro brand.

Co-op vegan range

Customers will be able to choose from meatless burger bites, cocktail sausages, ‘buffalo’ wings, ribs, and a selection of ice creams.

The launch means Co-op will now stock around 35 own-brand fresh, chilled, and ambient vegan products.

Other items include Teriyaki Noodles, Chick’n Kievs, Arrabbiata Ravioli, and more.

Price parity

Earlier this month, the retailer slashed prices of its Gro range to meet carbon neutrality goals.

Some items were reduced by up to 50 percent, such as the GRO Vegan Sausages (was £3.00, now £1.45) and GRO Meat-Free Burger (was £3.00, now £1.35).

Jo Whitfield is the CEO of Co-op Food. She said: “It’s an industry-wide standard that plant-based alternatives are usually priced higher than their meat and dairy counterparts.

“At Co-op, we believe it shouldn’t cost you more money to eat plant-based food. This disparity is unfair to those following vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian diets.”

Whitfield also said Co-op aims to make its GRO range ‘even more accessible to customers’ to help them reduce their impact on the planet.

She added: “Emissions from our operations and our own-brand products are where we have the greatest responsibility and can make the biggest difference.

“This move is a step in the right direction and we encourage other retailers and brands to consider making the change too.”