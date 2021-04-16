Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fast-food chain Carl’s Jr. is partnering with plant-based brand Beyond Meat.

The collaboration will see one outlet in Los Angeles ditch meat on Earth Day and have its ‘first-ever plant-based meat takeover’.

Carl’s Jr. X Beyond Meat

Customers will be able to order a complimentary meat-free item, while stock lasts. Moreover, those not in LA will be able to receive a Beyond Burger for a discounted price of $5 via an email offer.

Patty Trevino is the senior vice president of brand marketing at CKE Restaurants. In an online statement, she said: “We’re excited to give our fans a fun, delicious way to celebrate Earth Day this year with a full plant-based meat experience at Carl’s Jr.

“With nearly one-third of consumers identifying as flexitarian… We continue to innovate on new ways for our guests to enjoy our iconic charbroiled burgers with our Beyond Meat partnership.”

‘Leaders in plant-based innovation’

Moreover, Beth Moskowitz is the chief creative officer at Beyond Meat. She added: “As leaders in plant-based innovation, we are thrilled to partner with Carl’s Jr. to bring this unique pop-up experience to life.

“This Earth Day initiative increases accessibility to a variety of delicious, nutritious, and sustainable offerings that Carl’s Jr. fans will love.”

*The Carl’s Jr. and Beyond Meat Earth Day celebration will take place April 22, at Carl’s Jr. located at 424 W. Los Feliz Rd., Glendale, CA 91204 from 6 am-9 pm.

** While the menu is 100 percent meat-free, it has not been confirmed which dishes are vegan-friendly