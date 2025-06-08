‘What I Eat In A Week: Budget-Friendly Vegan Meals’

Sarah Sullivan, known for running the Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen YouTube channel, recently shared a video sharing her week of budget-friendly vegan meals. Her channel has long been a go-to for approachable, cozy plant-based cooking. In this video, Sullivan shares a week’s worth of meals that are affordable, nourishing, and easy to prepare at home.

Many of the dishes use pantry staples like beans, rice, and tofu, alongside fresh vegetables and homemade breads. The meals focus on flavor while keeping costs low and prep manageable. If you’re looking for inspiration for budget-friendly plant-based meals, this video offers a full week’s worth.

Homemade sourdough and chickpea salad

Sullivan kicks off the week by reviving her sourdough starter and baking a fresh loaf of bread. “Even if it comes out not looking the prettiest, it usually still tastes delicious,” she says.

To go with the bread, she prepares a batch of chickpea salad using her go-to recipe, swapping half the mayo for vegan yogurt. It’s ideal for simple lunches or breakfasts throughout the week and marks a return to lighter, whole food meals after a season of recipe testing.

Marry Me butter beans with crusty bread

For dinner, Sullivan puts a twist on her Marry Me Tofu recipe by swapping tofu for butter beans. She sautés shallot and garlic, adds chili paste, sun-dried tomatoes, and tomato paste, then simmers it all with broth, kale, and beans. The creamy sauce is finished with cashew cream and vegan parmesan.

“I’m obsessed with this recipe,” she says. It’s hearty, flavorful, and perfect with salad and crusty bread.

Overnight oats and silken tofu mousse

Later in the week, Sullivan does light meal prep by blending dates, almond butter, and vanilla with dairy-free milk to pour over quick oats. She stores them in jars as an affordable version of store-bought overnight oats.

She also makes a silken tofu chocolate mousse by blending tofu, cocoa powder, vanilla, and melted chocolate. “You can’t taste the tofu – trust,” she says. The result is a smooth, high-protein dessert that chills in jars for an easy treat.

Orange tofu with green beans and rice

For a quick dinner, Sullivan prepares crispy air fryer tofu tossed in potato starch and spices. She makes a sticky orange sauce with juice, zest, soy sauce, vinegar, and aromatics, then simmers it all together.

Served with green beans and rice, it’s a weeknight favorite that’s lighter than takeout but still hits all the right notes. “Anytime I’m getting my greens in, I consider that a win,” she says.

Palak tofu with homemade vegan naan

YouTube/ Sarah's Vegan Kitchen Palak tofu is a classic feel-good high protein dish

Inspired by Indian takeout, Sullivan makes a plant-based version of palak paneer using tofu. She sautés aromatics and blends them with blanched spinach for a creamy base. Coconut milk adds richness.

She also makes homemade naan with her cast iron pan – a rare vegan find in restaurants. Served with basmati rice, the meal is deeply comforting and makes enough for leftovers.

Sofritas burrito bowls with Mexican rice

Sullivan recreates a burrito bowl using sofritas and homemade Mexican rice. She fries the rice with onion, garlic, and serrano pepper, then simmers it with tomato paste and veggie broth.

The tofu sofritas are made by grating tofu, browning it, and simmering it in a chipotle-based sauce. Served with romaine, avocado, and vegan sour cream, it’s a full-flavored and filling meal.

Three-bean chili with skillet cornbread

To end the week, Sullivan prepares a classic chili with three types of beans – kidney, pinto, and black – plus vegetables, tomatoes, and warming spices. Cocoa powder and chipotle chilies deepen the flavor.

She pairs it with cornbread baked in a cast iron skillet for crispy edges. “It’s such a good meal prep option i it’s very filling, very budget-friendly,” she says.

This week of meals blends home cooking with pantry staples, showing how budget-friendly vegan meals can still feel varied and satisfying.

You can find more videos like this on the Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen YouTube Channel.

