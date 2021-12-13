Reading Time: < 1 minute

The vegan movement appears to be picking up pace in the United Kingdom. In fact, a third of Brits want to adopt a plant-based diet in the new year, a survey has shown.

Vegan dairy brand Nurishh commissioned the study, which included 2,000 adults, The Sun reports.

Half of those keen to make the change have the planet’s interests at heart. Meanwhile, 53 percent believe plant-based diets are the healthier option.

Forty-three percent of the veg-curious respondents say eating meat is unnecessary, while 30 percent want to try something new. And nearly a quarter think going vegan will boost their online following.

Survey participants note taste, cost, and missing their favorite dishes as the chief obstacles to going vegan.

A growing trend in the UK

Out of all of the participants – not just those who want to ditch meat – nearly two thirds feel that being vegan is “trendy.”

And nearly half said they would pretend to be plant-based even if they had fallen off the wagon. But 50 percent feel confident that going vegan would be easy to do.

Deborah Blaser of Nurishh said the results prove a “growing trend in our society.”

“Plant-based category sales have doubled in the last five years, yet products that stack up in taste and support flexitarian-curious Brits planning to make the switch are in small numbers,” Blaser said, as per The Sun.

The results echo previous findings relating to the UK’s shifting eating habits. In September, reports emerged that 30 percent of Brits are now eating less or no meat at all.

The same month, it was revealed that nearly 60 percent of kids in the UK are vegan or vegetarian or want to be.