Plant-based brand Beyond Meat has announced huge plans to expand across Europe.

This Spring, the company will nearly double the distribution of its flagship Beyond Burger in major UK retailer Sainsbury’s, following the debut of Beyond Sausage in January.

Beyond Meat in Europe

Waitrose & Partners also recently launched the plant-based meat substitutes. Between these two supermarkets, Beyond Meat is entering around 450 new retail stores throughout the UK.

In Europe, the brand will expand its product offerings in more than 1,000 new German retail stores. As well as around 1,140 new retail stores in Austria.

Moreover, in the first quarter of 2021, Beyond Mince debuted in the Netherlands and Switzerland, at stores across the country.

The company says it will continue its retail expansion focus in additional countries such as France, Spain, Italy and Belgium.

Europe’s ‘appetite for plant-based meat’

Chuck Muth is the Chief Growth Officer at Beyond Meat. In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “These new and expanded retail partnerships in the UK serve as strong proof points that Europe’s appetite for plant-based meat and Beyond Meat products, in particular, is on the rise.

“We know our customers are looking for alternative protein options that taste great. Due to consumer demand, we’ve been able to grow rapidly to make plant-based meat options that are better for the planet and more accessible to all.”

Plant-based facilities

Last year, Beyond Meat announced the opening of its first co-manufacturing facility in Europe after partnering with Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat in Zoeterwoude, as well as the acquisition of the company’s first manufacturing facility in Enschede.

The brand says the facilities will ‘increase the speed, scale and efficiency with which Beyond Meat can produce and distribute its latest product innovations to its retail and foodservice customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa’.