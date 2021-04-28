Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boursin – owned by dairy giant The Bel Group – is launching a new vegan cheese spread.

The Gournay Cheese brand’s dairy-free product initially launched on Amazon Fresh last year. Now, it is available in a slew of major US retailers such as Sprouts and Kroger.

Boursin vegan cheese spread

Boursin says the spread ‘perfectly embodies the original dairy Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs signature taste. It retails for a suggested price of $6.99.

Moreover, Matt Barlow, brand director for Boursin. He said: “As the demand for dairy-free alternatives continues to rise, we’re proud to be one of the first traditional cheese brands creating plant-based alternatives of our much-loved products.

“Now more than ever, plant-based food is booming and we’re so excited to share this new innovation.

“[It] makes it easier for consumers with a wide range of dietary considerations to enjoy Boursin in a dairy-free version.”

The plant-based ‘era’

Last year, The Bel Group’s Chairman and CEO Antoine Fievet said the company’s recent acquisition will ‘enhance its entry into the plant-based era’.

According to Dairy Reporter, Fievet then added: “We continue to diversify our product offering to meet new consumer expectations.

“And, we’re guided by our mission to champion healthier and responsible food for all.”