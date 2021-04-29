Reading Time: < 1 minute

Baskin-Robbins is launching vegan oat milk ice cream.

The brand says it is the first major national ice cream shop to offer oat milk-based flavors that meets the ‘creamy consistency of traditional ice cream’.

Its new flavor, dubbed Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel, features an oat milk base that ‘perfectly balances strawberry, cinnamon, granola, and crumbly streusel’.

Vegan oat milk ice cream

Shannon Blakely is the Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Baskin-Robbins. She said: “We’re a brand that’s all about creating new flavor experiences.

“With so many people living plant-based or flexitarian lifestyles today… We couldn’t be more excited to launch our new oat milk-based option.

“We’re so passionate about this new base and Flavor of the Month as it’s not just an evolution of our offerings, but a sign of our passion and commitment to creating what’s ‘next’ in frozen desserts.”

Baskin-Robbins

Moreover, Baskin-Robbins first launched two flavors of non-dairy ice cream back in 2019.

Its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Extreme ice cream are made with coconut oil and almond butter.

Now, Baskin-Robbins says it plans to release additional oat milk-based ice creams later this year.

*All of Baskin-Robbins menu items (vegan and non-vegan) are prepared in the same area. Baskin-Robbins cannot guarantee that there will be no cross-contact between products or ingredients.