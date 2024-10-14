Asda Launches Vegan Cake Pops

Asda now sells Vegan Society-approved “Dark Choc & Honeycomb Cake Pop Bites” as part of its growing Free From range.

The cakes include balls of gluten-free chocolate sponge with a “rich truffle center” and crunchy honeycomb-style pieces, all wrapped in Belgian dark chocolate. They were spotted by Instagram page Vegan Food UK.

A similar vegan Dark Choc & Honeycomb Cake Pop Bites were initially launched under Asda’s in-house OMV! brand last year, which won silver at the Free From Christmas Awards 2023. (This year’s winners will be announced in the first week of November.)

Asda’s plant-based cake pops are labeled as free from milk, eggs, and gluten, as well as Vegan Society and Rainforest Alliance-approved. Each box is 180g and costs GBP £4.50.

Vegan Christmas food for 2024

Asda has already announced much of its 2024 Christmas range ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Products include several new and existing OMV! items, such as No Smoked Salmon, No Turkey, and No Pork Pies, as well as a selection of free-from desserts.

To celebrate Christmas 2023, the supermarket launched its first whole plant-based “turkey,” which included variable coloring and a carvable, lean texture. Asda created the large centerpiece dish in response to the continuing demand for alternative proteins.

