Culture Ethics Headlines

Most Brits Are Opposed To Bloodsports, Animal Testing, Fur, And Factory Farming

The Vegan Society's Empathy Index tracks evolving public attitudes to animal use and exploitation in the UK

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Photo shows a woman leaning over a fence and holding out to a cow, which is licking her hand. Most Brits find bloodsports, animal testing, fur, and factory farming "unacceptable," according to the latest Empathy Index survey from The Vegan Society Eighty-five percent of those surveyed described themselves as “animal lovers,” even though most ate meat - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Most Brits find bloodsports, animal testing, fur, and factory farming “unacceptable,” according to a new survey by The Vegan Society.

Eighty-five percent of those surveyed also described themselves as “animal lovers,” even though 82 percent were meat-eaters.

Read more: Tinned ‘Mackerel’ No Longer Contains Real Mackerel As Population Crashes

The Vegan Society’s “Empathy Index,” which tracks evolving public attitudes to animal welfare and cruelty over time, is a nationally representative survey of 2,000 people. The Vegan Society also compared its 2026 results with those from 2024.

Those surveyed were shown 29 examples of animal use and asked to grade them using a four-point scale from “completely acceptable” to “completely unacceptable.”

Dog fighting (95 percent), bullfighting (93 percent), and fox hunting (87 percent) were all described as unacceptable by most respondents, as were cosmetic animal testing (87 percent), trapping and snaring animals (85 percent), and hunting deer with guns (77 percent). Many forms of animal use were deemed unacceptable by more people in 2026 than in 2024, including greyhound racing (up to 60 percent from 55 percent), and shooting grouse, pheasants, and other birds (up to 69 percent from 67 percent).

Leather, fur, and farming animals for food

Photo shows a graph of The Vegan Society's latest Empathy Index survey results. According to the survey, most Brits find bloodsports, animal testing, fur, and factory farming "unacceptable"
The Vegan Society The majority of respondents described factory farming as “unacceptable”

More people thought that wearing leather made from cow skin was unacceptable in 2026 than in 2024 (up to 43 percent from 41 percent), though slightly fewer people felt that wearing animal fur was unacceptable (down to 70 percent from 71 percent).

For the first time, those surveyed were asked what they thought of farming animals for food. Sixty-five percent of people described factory farming as unacceptable, while 23 percent described organic animal farming as unacceptable.

The Vegan Society described these results as particularly “striking” considering that 82 percent of respondents self-identified as meat-eaters.

Read more: Activist Experiences ‘Muscle Wastage’ After 10 Days Inside Farrowing Crate

Over 76 billion animals are factory farmed each year

Ninety percent of all farmed animals worldwide are factory farmed.

The industry kills more than 76 billion animals, approximately 10 factory-farmed animals for every human on the planet, every 12 months. About 85 percent of the UK livestock is raised on factory farms, including 95 percent of chickens.

According to The Vegan Society, the UK still identifies as a “nation of animal lovers,” despite the prevalence of “animal use and abuse in all areas of our day-to-day lives.”

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factory farming

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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