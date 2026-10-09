Cruelty-Free Fashion: Stella McCartney Says ‘Sea Life, Not Sea Food’

Stella McCartney said “the point” of her new collection is “sea life, not sea food.”

The fashion designer is a longtime advocate for animals and sustainability, and made the comments at a recent fashion show in Paris, where she showcased various new ocean-inspired outfits as well as an entirely wool-free runway.

Read more: Tinned ‘Mackerel’ No Longer Contains Real Mackerel As Population Crashes

According to the Stella McCartney brand, the collection is made using “100 percent responsible materials” and aims to immerse attendees “within an underwater world.” It features “fluid silhouettes” and sea-life motifs, and a “palette of seafoam and sage green, coral and blush, light blue, cream, and chocolate.”

One top features a stylized image of dolphins and the ocean floor, while a knitted jumper includes two orcas, one large and one small. Other items, such as a flowing, ocean-themed dress, capture the feel of the ocean more abstractly.

Speaking to the Guardian, McCartney said, “Sea life, not sea food. That’s the point I wanted to make. […] I’ve never eaten fish, really, but my mum and dad used to point out that one minute people are watching a sea life documentary with David Attenborough and exclaiming about this magical world and the next, they are looking at a seafood menu. It is grotesque.”

She added, “We are at war with the oceans, at war with the creatures that live in there,” McCartney said. “For every fish you eat, countless are thrown back dead.”

Read more: Drew Barrymore Serves Woody Harrelson Vegan Stuffed Avocado

‘There is no wool on the runway this season’

Stella McCartney Stella McCartney’s ocean-inspired collection is also entirely wool-free

McCartney’s Paris show was wool-free. Some of the designer’s clothes have previously included animal-derived wool, but McCartney said that she can specify “exactly where it’s coming from.” She added, “I’m alone in that, and I shouldn’t be.”

In September, a PETA campaigner was restrained by Steven Kolb, the chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), after activists attempted to disrupt a New York Fashion Week show over Swedish brand Cos’s use of wool.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com