Under Armour Launches Compostable Plant-Based Sportswear

These clothes can be buried in your backyard

A compostable plant-based sports jacket from Under Armour The collection can be buried in the earth - Media Credit: Under Armour

Under Armour has launched a collection of fully plant-based athletic wear in collaboration with regenerative fashion company UNLESS. 

The limited-edition capsule, unveiled at Milan Design Week earlier this month, features hoodies, t-shirts, and shorts made entirely from regenerative plant-based materials – and they’re even fully compostable. 

Each piece is made without synthetics or plastics. Once worn out, the garments can be buried in the earth without leaving behind microplastics or toxic residues.

“This is just the beginning – the next evolution of sportswear made for athletes and built for the planet,” the two brands said in a joint statement. 

A compostable plant-based sports jacket from Under Armour
Under Armour The clothes are made from entirely plant-based ingredients

This marks the first major product launch from UNLESS since it was acquired by Under Armour. Founded in 2020 by former Adidas executive Eric Liedtke, UNLESS is thought to be the world’s first plant-based, zero-plastic regenerative fashion brand. In line with its commitment to a plastic-free future, it creates clothing and footwear using natural materials that can be safely returned to the environment after being worn. 

The collection

The collection draws inspiration from skate, surf, and outdoor cultures, according to Under Armour. Despite being biodegradable, the garments are built to meet everyday durability standards.

The plant-based capsule collection is available exclusively at the Under Armour Brand House in Baltimore. Prices range from $30 to $160. We don’t yet know if or when the products will be available to buy online or elsewhere.

