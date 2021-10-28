Reading Time: 2 minutes

Multinational clothing company H&M is set to introduce a sustainable, animal-friendly fashion collection.

Called Co-Exist Story, the new line is the third instalment of H&M’s Innovation Stories initiative. The campaign launched earlier this year with the aim of showcasing developments in sustainable fashion.

Co-Exist Story

The new collection – which includes womenswear, menswear, and kidswear – has won the approval of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), said to be the largest animal rights organization in the world.

The collection features faux fur, plant-based leather, and animal-free down, called FLWRDWN. The animal down alternative is made using wildflowers.

Notable pieces from the new collection include an oversized cream faux fur coat in recycled polyester, and a one-shouldered knitted dress made from regenerated nylon.

A graffiti-print recycled nylon oversized anorak is also available, along with FLWRDWN puffer shoes.

For kids, recycled nylon anoraks are on offer, along with FLWRDWN puffer jackets. Also available are children’s T-shirts sporting slogans that ‘declare allegiance to the animal kingdom’, according to a press release, and show support for PETA’s work.

H&M is also introducing its first-ever Vegan Society-certified makeup, which includes two lipsticks and an eyeliner pack.

‘Cutting-edge fashion’

Malin Dubois, Senior Designer at H&M, said the company created the collection for ‘modern urbanites’ – “those who love the social hubs of city life but equally crave weekends spent wearing their waterproof rubber boots immersed in nature.”

Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M, added: “The Co-Exist Story collection epitomises our ongoing commitment at H&M to exploring innovative alternatives to animal-derived fabrics while still offering our customers cutting-edge fashion.”

Johansson noted that the company is ‘proud to support the valuable work that PETA is doing every day’.

The Co-Exist Story campaign was photographed at the vegan-run Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Norfolk. The new collection will be available worldwide in selected stores from November 4, 2021.