Shareholders of LVMH – which owns Louis Vuitton – are urging the brand to ditch animal fur and exotic skins.

The luxury goods conglomerate was formed in 1987 via a merger of Louis Vuitton and champagne producer Moët & Chandon. Now, it owns more than 70 high-end brands including Dior, Givenchy, and Marc Jacobs.

Vegan charity PETA has had shares in the brand since 2017.

Ahead of LVMH’s general meeting this month, the organization ‘reminded’ executives that numerous fashion houses have already committed to banning fur and exotic skins.

Yvonne Taylor is PETA’s Director of Corporate Projects. In a statement sent to PBN, she said: “PETA is calling on LVMH to eliminate the risk that its crocodile bags and fur coats pose to public health and stop perpetuating animal suffering by joining the long list of fashion houses that have moved away from fur and exotic skins.”

Last year, fellow fashion brand Karl Lagerfeld decided to ban the use of exotic skins. PETA described the move as ‘business-savvy’, saying it could save human lives as well as animal lives.

This is because experts have warned the exotic animal trade could fuel the spread of diseases like COVID-19.

Taylor added: “Karl Lagerfeld has taken a business-savvy step by discontinuing the use of skins stolen from wild animals. And, the company may just save some human lives in the process.

“Kind shoppers can do their part by opting for the latest fashions in vegan clothing and accessories, knowing that no animal was killed for them.”

The year before, Karl Lagerfeld also ditched fur. The brand’s founder, designer Karl Lagerfeld – who died in 2019 – was a staunch defender of using animal skins in his designs.