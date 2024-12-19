X
Vegan Sneaker Brand LØCI Opens Pop-Up On Oxford Street

The trendy brand uses leather alternatives like cork and recycled plastic

New Loci vegan trainers made from plant-based corn leather LØCI is a fully vegan brand - Media Credit: LØCI

Vegan sneaker and clothing brand LØCI has opened its first physical store in the form of a pop-up shop on Oxford Street in London.

The “urban-lux” brand uses materials like recycled bottles, recycled nylon and brass, as well as cork, bamboo, and a bio leather alternative to make its shoes and apparel. It has a dedicated online following and counts celebrities such as Mila Kunis and Jessica Alba among its fans. The brand has also collaborated with Nicki Minaj on a range of sneakers.

Its new pop-up store offers shoppers an “immersive” experience with digital graphics covering the walls. The store is located in Future Stores, a “retail theatre” where brands can create striking shopping environments.

Loci Nicki Minaj Neo
LØCI LØCI previously collaborated with Nicki Minaj

Snapchat is contributing to the LØCI pop-up by providing its augmented reality (AR) technology. This will allow shoppers to virtually try on shoes and clothes using AR mirrors. Shoppers can also play around with Snapchat Lenses (filters), some of which are made specially for the LØCI pop-up.

“Online retail is a powerful tool but nowadays modern shoppers want so much more,” Phillipe Homsey, co-founder, LØCI said in a statement. “They want to see our products, virtually try them on, post their hottest looks online and immerse themselves in all that LØCI has to offer.”

The LØCI pop-up is open until 31 December 2024, but closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

