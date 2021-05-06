Reading Time: < 1 minute

Luxury fashion house Hermès is being urged to ban exotic skins from its collections.

The French brand recently unveiled a vegan version of its iconic Victoria travel bag made from mushroom leather.

Hermès’ crocodile factory farm

However, it continues to use exotic skins and reportedly plans to build Australia’s ‘largest crocodile factory farm’.

During its annual shareholders’ meeting – Hermès allegedly ‘refused’ to answer questions about an exotic skins ban – as raise by vegan charity PETA.

Moreover, Tracy Reiman is the Executive Vice President of PETA. She said: “Savvy, eco-minded customers know what they want, and that’s mock croc and fake snake, not the skin of someone who was tortured.

“PETA urges Hermès to embrace innovative, fashion-forward materials, as other designers are—because a killer look doesn’t need to kill animals.”

Ban exotic skins

Many designers have opted to ditch exotic skins and animal fur in light of COVID-19.

However, LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, has also received calls to drop the materials.

The luxury goods conglomerate was formed in 1987 via a merger of Louis Vuitton and champagne producer Moët & Chandon. Now, it owns more than 70 high-end brands including Dior, Givenchy, and Marc Jacobs.

Moreover, Yvonne Taylor is PETA’s Director of Corporate Projects. She said: “PETA is calling on LVMH to eliminate the risk that its crocodile bags and fur coats pose to public health.

“And, stop perpetuating animal suffering by joining the long list of fashion houses that have moved away from fur and exotic skins.”

Plant Based News has contacted Hermès for comment