Luxury fashion retailer Moda Operandi is the latest to swear off animal fur and exotic skins. Animal rights organization PETA announced the news yesterday, applauding the online brand for making the industry “a kinder place.”

Founded in 2010, Moda Operandi allows customers to pre-order outfits from designers immediately after their runway shows. The curation platform gives shoppers access to runway pieces months in advance, as well as items that won’t make it to physical stores.

Those perusing Moda Operandi will find products from Chanel, Christian Dior, Hermès, and Louis Vuitton, along with a string of other high-profile names.

Animal-free fashion

But the fashion retailer is now even more selective about the products it offers. PETA revealed it sent Moda Operandi information about the skin and fur trades, including multiple exposés that document animal cruelty within the fashion sector.

According to PETA, aside from the “excruciating” manner in which animals’ skin or hair is obtained, many individuals suffer tremendously during captivity.

Undercover footage depicts animals kept in filthy, cramped enclosures, deprived of basic necessities such as food, appropriate shelter, and veterinary assistance.

Moda Operandi has since told PETA it has stopped sourcing exotic animal skins and fur.

“The champagne corks are popping at PETA as we celebrate that Moda Operandi is making the fashion world a kinder place for foxes, alligators, and other animals,” PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman said in a statement.

Reiman added that “exotic skins and fur belong on the animals born with them, not on collars or clutches.”

Moda Operandi certainly isn’t alone in its decision. A multitude of the brand’s peers have made the same commitment, including Calvin Klein, Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, HUGO BOSS, Jil Sander, Karl Lagerfeld, Nordstrom, and Tommy Hilfiger, which have all banned both fur and exotic skins.