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Fifth Company Ends Partnership With Milan Fashion Week Over Fur

Lutech just became the fifth company to cut ties with Milan Fashion Week due to CNMI's continued use of fur

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Photo shows CAFT protestors. CAFT has been protesting Milan Fashion Week's continued use of fur on the runway. The Lutech Group is the fifth and most recent company to drop its partnership with Milan Fashion Week over the issue. CAFT's unprecedented anti-fur campaign is yielding significant results - Media Credit: CAFT

The Lutech Group is the fifth and most recent company to drop its partnership with Milan Fashion Week over the event’s continued use of fur.

The news came just days before Men’s Milan Fashion Week, and after months of protests by CAFT (Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade) activists.

Read more: Vegan Rock Star Tanya O’Callaghan On Activism, Optimism, And Touring

Tech company Lutech told CAFT via email that it had dissolved its partnership with Milan Fashion Week on June 17, 2026. A week earlier, mineral water producer and fashion week sponsor Acqua Fiuggi also cut ties with the event following 40 protest actions and a 47-day CAFT campaign across Europe, North America, and Asia.

DHL, Visa, and Wella – all major sponsors of Milan Fashion Week – departed earlier this year after activists protested outside key buildings and executives’ homes.

Wella’s decision to cut ties with Milan Fashion Week notably came shortly after New York Fashion Week announced it would no longer allow fur on its runways. In April, Louis Vuitton showcased a cruelty-free faux fur vest at Paris Fashion Week.

Suzie Stork, the executive director of CAFT, said, “The direction of the global fashion industry is unmistakable, and it is moving away from fur. Milan Fashion Week’s refusal to follow suit places it firmly on the wrong side of history.” 

Read more: Wella Cancels Milan Fashion Week Sponsorship Over Fur Use

‘They still lack the courage to ban it outright’

Photo shows CAFT protestors. CAFT has been protesting Milan Fashion Week's continued use of fur on the runway. The Lutech Group is the fifth and most recent company to drop its partnership with Milan Fashion Week over the issue.
CAFT CAFT has protested at Men’s Milan Fashion Week at the end of June

In May, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), the owner of Milan Fashion Week, released “voluntary guidelines” asking brands not to show fur on its runways.

Stork said, “By issuing a recommendation to not use fur, CNMI and Carlo Capasa are acknowledging that confining and killing millions of animals for luxury fashion causes tremendous suffering and is an entirely unnecessary and unethical practice.

“And yet they still lack the courage to ban it outright.”

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Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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