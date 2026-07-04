Fifth Company Ends Partnership With Milan Fashion Week Over Fur

The Lutech Group is the fifth and most recent company to drop its partnership with Milan Fashion Week over the event’s continued use of fur.

The news came just days before Men’s Milan Fashion Week, and after months of protests by CAFT (Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade) activists.

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Tech company Lutech told CAFT via email that it had dissolved its partnership with Milan Fashion Week on June 17, 2026. A week earlier, mineral water producer and fashion week sponsor Acqua Fiuggi also cut ties with the event following 40 protest actions and a 47-day CAFT campaign across Europe, North America, and Asia.

DHL, Visa, and Wella – all major sponsors of Milan Fashion Week – departed earlier this year after activists protested outside key buildings and executives’ homes.

Wella’s decision to cut ties with Milan Fashion Week notably came shortly after New York Fashion Week announced it would no longer allow fur on its runways. In April, Louis Vuitton showcased a cruelty-free faux fur vest at Paris Fashion Week.

Suzie Stork, the executive director of CAFT, said, “The direction of the global fashion industry is unmistakable, and it is moving away from fur. Milan Fashion Week’s refusal to follow suit places it firmly on the wrong side of history.”

Read more: Wella Cancels Milan Fashion Week Sponsorship Over Fur Use

‘They still lack the courage to ban it outright’

CAFT CAFT has protested at Men’s Milan Fashion Week at the end of June

In May, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), the owner of Milan Fashion Week, released “voluntary guidelines” asking brands not to show fur on its runways.

Stork said, “By issuing a recommendation to not use fur, CNMI and Carlo Capasa are acknowledging that confining and killing millions of animals for luxury fashion causes tremendous suffering and is an entirely unnecessary and unethical practice.

“And yet they still lack the courage to ban it outright.”

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